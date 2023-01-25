Engaging with United States European Command (U.S. EUCOM)

As part of the trip, new Strategic Command Warrant Officer Sara Catterall hosted CSM Abernethy on his visit to Strategic Command’s Northwood Headquarters where he was briefed by PJHQ and Lieutenant General Charlie Stickland, Chief of Joint Operations.

This was followed by a meeting with Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes, Deputy Commander Strategic Command, and a round table with Warrant Officers from across the Ministry of Defence, including Sara Catterall MBE.

The role of Senior Enlisted Leader sees CSM Abernethy provide leadership to the U.S. EUCOM’s 82,000 joint service members across over 400 bases and facilities in 51 countries.

Collaboration and improved interoperability between the U.S and UK Armed Forces protects both nations, and their allies, from an array of threats.

Speaking on the engagement Lt. Gen Tom Copinger-Symes said: