Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Engaging with United States European Command (U.S. EUCOM)
Command Sergeant Major Robert V. Abernethy, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. EUCOM, met with personnel from UKStratCom to learn more about the organisation.
As part of the trip, new Strategic Command Warrant Officer Sara Catterall hosted CSM Abernethy on his visit to Strategic Command’s Northwood Headquarters where he was briefed by PJHQ and Lieutenant General Charlie Stickland, Chief of Joint Operations.
This was followed by a meeting with Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes, Deputy Commander Strategic Command, and a round table with Warrant Officers from across the Ministry of Defence, including Sara Catterall MBE.
The role of Senior Enlisted Leader sees CSM Abernethy provide leadership to the U.S. EUCOM’s 82,000 joint service members across over 400 bases and facilities in 51 countries.
Collaboration and improved interoperability between the U.S and UK Armed Forces protects both nations, and their allies, from an array of threats.
Speaking on the engagement Lt. Gen Tom Copinger-Symes said:
It was a pleasure to meet CSM Abernethy and discuss how Strategic Command’s role in Defence could support the goals of the U.S. EUCOM.
The U.S. is our foremost ally and partner within the Cyber and Electromagnetic Domain and as Strategic Command leads on this for UK Defence, a strong working relationship is crucial to us being act effectively and efficiently.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/engaging-with-united-states-european-command-us-eucom
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Joint Statement – The Tallinn Pledge24/01/2023 09:15:00
A joint statement by the defence ministers of Estonia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania; and the representatives of Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.
Armed Forces Memorial Roll of Honour Service - a modernised service23/01/2023 15:05:00
Defence Business Services (DBS) has modernised the Armed Forces Memorial Roll of Honour Service.
Serving the Veteran better – MOD’s Veterans UK Lived Experience Events23/01/2023 09:10:00
Working with veterans to improve their experiences.
Missile defence agreement with British industry updated20/01/2023 09:20:00
A Ministry of Defence agreement with British industry has been refreshed to formalise important work taking place regarding missile defence.
Joint Statement – The Tallinn Pledge19/01/2023 16:20:00
A joint statement by the defence ministers of Estonia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania; and the representatives of Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.
New UK subsea protection ship arrives into Merseyside19/01/2023 14:15:00
Britain’s critical subsea infrastructure is set to be strengthened as the first of two future undersea surveillance ships today arrived into Birkenhead.
£100 million boost as naval shipbuilding confirms return to Belfast18/01/2023 13:25:00
A £1.6 billion contract has been awarded to Team Resolute to manufacture the vessels providing munitions, stores and provisions to Royal Navy ships.
Preferred candidate for role of Prisons and Probation Ombudsman18/01/2023 11:15:00
Adrian Usher announced as the preferred candidate in the recruitment exercise to select the next Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.