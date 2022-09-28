Engineer your way to a successful career with Dstl

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory needs large numbers of engineers to work on exciting projects from combat systems to cyber security.

As part of the government’s ongoing investment in defence and security science and technology, the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory is currently recruiting engineers from a wide range of specialisms, to do work that can’t be done anywhere else.

Dstl is an executive agency of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) providing world class expertise and delivering cutting-edge science and technology for the benefit of the nation and allies.

Working at Dstl offers a unique chance to work on complex and sometimes sensitive projects that have a real-world impact, as research is put into action by the MOD and wider government.

In addition to this important work, you also receive significant benefits including a generous pension scheme and flexible working, while also having the opportunity to grow your career through investment in training and professional development.

Dstl is a place where everyone can thrive, succeed and achieve their ambitions, regardless of background, different circumstances, experiences or characteristics. We celebrate and support diversity, for example through our active employee support networks.

As part of National Inclusion Week 2022, one of our senior engineers, Roger/Becky, shared their experience of inclusivity at Dstl. Roger/Becky identifies as genderfluid; that is someone who doesn’t identify as having a fixed gender. For Roger/Becky, some days he presents as male and some days she presents as female. Watch Becky talk about her experience of the inclusive culture at Dstl and the MOD engineering profession:

Defence Engineers – Give it all you are – Becky-Roger

Our current engineering job vacancies include:

Browse all Dstl jobs at Civil Service Jobs where you can also sign up for new job alerts.

You can also read or watch the career stories of some of our world-class people and find out what it’s like to work at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory - like Louise, who did a degree in artist blacksmithing and then became a full time electronics engineering apprentice at Dstl.