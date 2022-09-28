Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
Engineer your way to a successful career with Dstl
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory needs large numbers of engineers to work on exciting projects from combat systems to cyber security.
As part of the government’s ongoing investment in defence and security science and technology, the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory is currently recruiting engineers from a wide range of specialisms, to do work that can’t be done anywhere else.
Dstl is an executive agency of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) providing world class expertise and delivering cutting-edge science and technology for the benefit of the nation and allies.
Working at Dstl offers a unique chance to work on complex and sometimes sensitive projects that have a real-world impact, as research is put into action by the MOD and wider government.
In addition to this important work, you also receive significant benefits including a generous pension scheme and flexible working, while also having the opportunity to grow your career through investment in training and professional development.
Dstl is a place where everyone can thrive, succeed and achieve their ambitions, regardless of background, different circumstances, experiences or characteristics. We celebrate and support diversity, for example through our active employee support networks.
As part of National Inclusion Week 2022, one of our senior engineers, Roger/Becky, shared their experience of inclusivity at Dstl. Roger/Becky identifies as genderfluid; that is someone who doesn’t identify as having a fixed gender. For Roger/Becky, some days he presents as male and some days she presents as female. Watch Becky talk about her experience of the inclusive culture at Dstl and the MOD engineering profession:
Defence Engineers – Give it all you are – Becky-Roger
Our current engineering job vacancies include:
- cyber security engineers and scientists
- weapon systems engineers and scientists
- radiofrequency (RF) engineers, scientists and system engineers
- low observable materials engineer/scientist
- guidance, navigation and control engineer
- land systems engineers
- modelling and simulation engineer
- maritime engineers (above water)
Browse all Dstl jobs at Civil Service Jobs where you can also sign up for new job alerts.
You can also read or watch the career stories of some of our world-class people and find out what it’s like to work at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory - like Louise, who did a degree in artist blacksmithing and then became a full time electronics engineering apprentice at Dstl.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/engineer-your-way-to-a-successful-career-with-dstl
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
£1.3 million in contracts awarded to fund telexistence technologies28/09/2022 16:10:00
Three innovative organisations have won funding to develop cutting edge telexistence innovations for defence, security and nuclear decommissioning applications.
Operating in the future electromagnetic environment symposium 202228/09/2022 09:05:00
Community of minds will work alongside government scientists to shape future thinking on operating in an increasingly congested environment.
Top US Space Force scientist visits Dstl27/09/2022 10:10:10
Dr Joel Mozer and his team met Defence Science and Technology Laboratory staff and toured the HERMES satellite ground control station at Portsdown West.
Defence Procurement Minister speech at Defence Vehicle Display 202221/09/2022 16:17:00
Defence Procurement Minister Alec Shelbrooke speaks at DVD 2022 on UK land-based defence capability
Funding boost for protection systems for the British Army21/09/2022 15:10:00
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) confirms new investment that will increase scalable protection options for the UK’s armoured land vehicles
A vision of the future: £750K available for novel early stage concepts that may disrupt the defence landscape14/09/2022 15:05:00
Help DASA and Dstl discover creative technologies and concepts that may disrupt the future of defence
Stuart Lyle: international knowledge exchange on urban warfare09/09/2022 12:10:00
One of Dstl’s leading urban warfare experts travelled to the United States to participate in and help run a specialist training course.
Dstl careers: Emily, working in the world of fast jets08/09/2022 12:10:00
Emily's role as a scientist at Dstl has included opportunities to work on real world projects that make a huge difference to UK and wider defence.