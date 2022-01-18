Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
England and Wales Cricket Board and Chairs of County clubs questioned racism in cricket
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee follow up its Report published last week on racism in cricket in a hearing with the England and Wales Cricket Board and Chairs of four county clubs later this month.
The ECB will be pressed on the call made by MPs for the governing body to develop a set of key indicators by which to measure progress on tackling racism in cricket. The Committee has urged the government to ensure that future public funding for cricket is dependent on ridding the game of racism both in dressing rooms and in the stands.
Giving evidence alongside the ECB will be: Mike O'Farrell, Chair of Middlesex Cricket; Rod Bransgrove, Chair of Hampshire County Cricket Club; and Gareth Williams, Chair of Glamorgan County Cricket Club. Yorkshire County Cricket Club Chair Lord Patel will also give evidence.
MPs are expected to consider progress made at YCCC following a change of personnel and procedures. County Chairs are likely to be questioned about their clubs’ approaches to diversity, their views on the ECB’s strategy and the way cricket is regulated.
The DCMS Committee’s Report, Racism in cricket, was published on Friday 14 January.
The Report followed powerful testimony by former YCCC player Azeem Rafiq speaking to MPs in November 2021 about his calls for disciplinary action to be taken by the club after it found he had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying. Former YCCC Chairman Roger Hutton and representatives of the ECB also gave evidence at that session. Newly appointed Chairman Lord Patel, watching from the public gallery, came to the table to speak for YCCC.
Watch the hearing. See also News in Sport Governance inquiry.
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/378/digital-culture-media-and-sport-committee/news/160335/england-and-wales-cricket-board-and-chairs-of-county-clubs-questioned-racism-in-cricket/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
European Statutory Instruments Committee publishes Ninth report14/01/2022 15:33:00
Following the Committee's meeting on Tuesday 11 January, its ninth report of Session 2021-22 has been published.
Public funding for cricket must depend on progress to tackle racism14/01/2022 11:38:00
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee’s Report into racism in cricket urges the Government to limit public funding for the game unless there is demonstrable progress on ridding racist behaviour from clubs and among spectators.
Committee on Standards releases a report on the conduct of Daniel Kawczynski MP14/01/2022 10:15:00
This report arises from an investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards into Mr Kawczynski’s conduct, following a complaint from the Chair of the Independent Expert Panel (IEP).
Central bank digital currencies: a solution in search of a problem? Report published13/01/2022 16:20:00
The Economic Affairs Committee has published its report, ‘Central bank digital currencies: a solution in search of a problem?’
‘Chemical cocktail’ of sewage, slurry and plastic polluting English rivers puts public health and nature at risk13/01/2022 13:33:00
Poor water quality in English rivers is a result of chronic underinvestment and multiple failures in monitoring, governance and enforcement, the Environmental Audit Committee warns.
DEFRA’s plan for post-EU land and farming subsidies based on “blind optimism”11/01/2022 11:25:00
Plans for the scheme to replace the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy depend on changes in land use that bring both increased farm productivity and environmental benefits, but in a report published yesterday the Public Accounts Committee says Defra itself concedes “its confidence in the scheme looks like blind optimism”.
Housing crisis needs action on planning, SMEs and housing for elderly, says Lords report10/01/2022 14:20:00
The Built Environment Committee has published its report, ‘Meeting housing demand’, which concludes that the Government must address barriers to building much needed new homes.
MPs to examine how culture can engineer the levelling up agenda07/01/2022 14:25:00
The role that culture might play in delivering a Government commitment to level up the country is the focus of a new inquiry launched today, Reimagining where we live: cultural placemaking and the levelling up agenda.
Work and Pensions Committee publishes Government response to report20/12/2021 12:20:00
The Work and Pensions Committee recently (18 December 2021) published the DWP’s response to its report on the Government’s approach to ensuring pension funds consider the risks posed by climate change and the role schemes can play in meeting emission reduction targets.