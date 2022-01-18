England and Wales Cricket Board and Chairs of County clubs questioned racism in cricket

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee follow up its Report published last week on racism in cricket in a hearing with the England and Wales Cricket Board and Chairs of four county clubs later this month.

The ECB will be pressed on the call made by MPs for the governing body to develop a set of key indicators by which to measure progress on tackling racism in cricket. The Committee has urged the government to ensure that future public funding for cricket is dependent on ridding the game of racism both in dressing rooms and in the stands.

Giving evidence alongside the ECB will be: Mike O'Farrell, Chair of Middlesex Cricket; Rod Bransgrove, Chair of Hampshire County Cricket Club; and Gareth Williams, Chair of Glamorgan County Cricket Club. Yorkshire County Cricket Club Chair Lord Patel will also give evidence.

MPs are expected to consider progress made at YCCC following a change of personnel and procedures. County Chairs are likely to be questioned about their clubs’ approaches to diversity, their views on the ECB’s strategy and the way cricket is regulated.

The DCMS Committee’s Report, Racism in cricket, was published on Friday 14 January.

The Report followed powerful testimony by former YCCC player Azeem Rafiq speaking to MPs in November 2021 about his calls for disciplinary action to be taken by the club after it found he had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying. Former YCCC Chairman Roger Hutton and representatives of the ECB also gave evidence at that session. Newly appointed Chairman Lord Patel, watching from the public gallery, came to the table to speak for YCCC.

Watch the hearing. See also News in Sport Governance inquiry.