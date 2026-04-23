Sport England
|Printable version
England is getting more active but not everyone is benefiting
Latest Active Lives data shows continued progress as focus remains on tackling inequalities and supporting those facing the greatest barriers
More than 30 million adults in England are now meeting the recommended levels of physical activity, including millions taking part in sport, as participation continues to steadily rise.
The latest Active Lives Adult Survey Report, covering the period between November 2024 and November 2025, shows that 64.6% of adults (30.9 million people) met the Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines of doing 150 minutes, or more, of moderate intensity physical activity a week.
That’s an increase of 859,000 adults compared to the previous 12 months.
Today’s release continues the strong recovery seen in recent years from the Covid-19 pandemic and builds on last year’s milestone of record participation.
However, while overall activity levels continue to improve, the data highlights that significant inequalities persist, with some groups and communities still far less likely to be active than others.
Despite this progress, the survey shows that not everyone is benefiting equally, with significant and persistent inequalities across society.
Activity levels remain lower among:
- people from lower socio-economic backgrounds, with just 53.8% of the least affluent adults active, compared to 73.2% of the most active
- disabled people and those with long-term health conditions (49.1% active)
- older adults, particularly those aged 75+, with just 44.3% of this group active
- certain ethnicities, with Black adults (57.2%) and Asian adults (56.3%) less likely to be active than White adults.
Women (62.2%) are still less likely to be active than men (67.3%).
More broadly, the data shows that inequalities can compound, with people who face multiple barriers significantly less likely to be active than those facing none.
The gap between communities is also becoming more pronounced. The divide in activity levels between the most and least deprived areas has widened over time, with sustained growth in more affluent areas.
Chief executive's reaction
“It’s great to see continued growth in the number of people taking part in physical activity, with more adults than ever enjoying the benefit of playing sport and moving.
"It is testament to the incredible work of so many people across the sector, including the millions of volunteers without whom the system could not operate.
“But today’s report also shows this progress is still not being felt equally. Where you live, your socio-economic circumstances, your gender and your ethnicity all still have a significant impact on how likely you are to be active.
"So we will continue to focus our efforts on working with partners to ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has the opportunity to be physically active and enjoy the benefits it brings.
"We will be setting out more detailed plans for how we intend to do this over the next five years, in the coming weeks."
Simon Hayes, Chief executive, Sport England
Minister's comments
"It's great to see that more people are getting active, but inequalities within who is taking part still exist.
"We believe that everyone should be able to reap the benefits of sport and physical activity. That's why the Government is taking a place-based approach to sport funding to make sure the right facilities reach the right communities.
"We're backing that with £250 million through Sport England to reach local places with the highest levels of inactivity and at least £400 million into multi-sport community facilities.
"Sport England's Active Lives data is vital in helping us direct that investment where it's needed most – so that everyone, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to take part in sport and physical activity."
Stephanie Peacock, Sports Minister
The changing face of activity
The survey also highlights how people are choosing to be active, with a continued shift towards more flexible and individual activities.
Walking
Walking for leisure remains the most popular activity, with around 22.9 million adults taking part, and participation has stabilised at this high level following strong long-term growth (+4.6 million since 2015–16).
Fitness
Fitness activities continue to grow, with 15.3 million adults taking part, an increase of 921,000 compared to the previous year and more than 2m higher than eight years ago.
Active travel
Walking or cycling for transport remains steady at around 16.2 million people, broadly unchanged over the last year.
Running
Running is increasing, with around 7.1 million adults taking part, up by over 500,000 in the past year, continuing its post-pandemic recovery.
Cycling
Cycling for leisure appears to be stabilising, with around 6.1 million adults participating, slightly up on last year but still below longer-term levels.
Swimming and team sports
Swimming and team sports – such as football, cricket and netball – remain below pre-pandemic highs, with 4.4 million people swimming and 3.5 million taking part in team sports, both largely stable over the past two to three years.
Overall, these trends reflect a broader shift towards more flexible, accessible and individual ways of being active, rather than structured or organised sport.
What else does the survey tell us?
Volunteering recovering but still below pre-pandemic levels
Around 10.9 million adults (22.7%) volunteered to support grassroots sport and physical activity over the last year.
While this represents a small increase compared to the previous year, volunteering levels remain below those seen before the pandemic, highlighting the need to continue supporting the people who make sport and activity possible.
Activity and wellbeing go hand in hand
The survey reinforces the strong link between being active and improved wellbeing.
Adults who are more active, and those who volunteer regularly, report:
- higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction
- greater confidence and resilience
- stronger connections to their communities.
How does this report compare to our findings on children’s activity levels?
Today’s report complements the Active Lives Children and Young People Survey we published in December.
It revealed the number of children and young people playing sport and taking part in physical activity in England is at the highest level since we started our Active Lives Survey in 2017-18.
The report showed that more than half a million (580,000) more children are meeting the Chief Medical Officers’ (CMO) guidelines of taking part in an average of 60 minutes or more of sport and physical activity every day than there were seven years ago – an increase of 5.8%.
Further reading
The impact of Uniting the Movement
Our long-term strategy, Uniting the Movement, aims to transform lives and communities through sport and physical activity.
Initially focussed on helping grassroots sports clubs and physical activity providers recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Uniting the Movement is now primarily concerned with tackling the long-standing inequalities that make it much harder for some people to enjoy the benefits of being active than others.
Five years of Uniting the Movement
Investing in the places that need it most
We're investing £250 million of National Lottery and Exchequer funding into more than 90 places across England until 2028, as part of our long-term commitment to tackling inactivity and reducing inequalities.
This includes a major expansion of our Place Partnerships, with 27 new locations joining the programme.
These communities are among those facing the highest levels of inactivity, deprivation, social need and health inequality, and we'll work closely with them to create lasting change.
Alongside this, through our £25 million Place Universal Offer, we're working with 30 Active Partnerships to provide tools, resources and capability to help local organisations collaborate more effectively.
This support is scaled to local need, ensuring that areas facing the biggest challenges receive the greatest backing.
Together, this place-based approach is central to our mission to end the postcode lottery for physical activity – so that where you live doesn't determine your opportunities to be active or your health outcomes – and to deliver the next phase of Uniting the Movement.
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/england-getting-more-active-not-everyone-benefiting
Latest News from
Sport England
Stepping up our support for places to tackle inactivity20/03/2026 12:10:00
We’re investing £25 million in our Place Universal Offer until 2028, working with 30 Active Partnerships and other local organisations to drive community-led change
New guide to creating safer gym and leisure spaces for women05/03/2026 11:15:00
The This Girl Can campaign worked with ukactive to help facilities better communicate policies on harassment and intimidation.
How our funding is supporting Olympic pathways16/02/2026 13:33:00
Learn about the role we play in backing aspiring winter sports athletes through our investment of National Lottery and Government funding into talent and support programmes.
Five years of Uniting the Movement26/01/2026 15:05:00
We’re five years into our ongoing mission to ensure everyone can play sport and take part in physical activity – and later this year we’ll be unveiling our plan for the next phase.
This Girl Can's push in support of new and expectant mothers19/01/2026 15:05:00
Our campaign is shining a light on the fact that over half of pregnant women and new mums on lower incomes feel excluded from sport and physical activity.
Importance of protecting playing fields reiterated12/12/2025 10:25:00
The latest data indicate our role as a statutory consultee saw 94% of all concluded planning applications involving playing fields result in the protection or improvement of facilities
Three-year funding extension for We Are Undefeatable09/12/2025 11:25:00
We're continuing to invest National Lottery funding into the impactful campaign that supports people with long-term health conditions to be active.
Public leisure centres helping to tackle inequalities14/11/2025 11:15:00
The figures come from our latest Moving Communities report, which also shows an increase in women using the facilities, quality of facilities and highlights their value to society