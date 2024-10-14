England’s NHS mental health services treat record 3.8 million people last year

Around 3.8 million people were in contact with NHS mental health, learning disability and autism services over the last year, up almost two fifths compared to before the pandemic.

New NHS figures published recently (10 October 2024) show that 3,790,826 people were in contact with services during 2023-24, compared to 2,726,721 in 2018/19.

This includes more than one million children, with 16-year-olds most likely to be seeking NHS support.

NHS figures also show that one in five 16-year-old girls are in contact with services (70,963).

The health service is working hard to close the treatment gap that still exists within mental healthcare to ensure that everyone gets the support they need.

As part of our work to transform mental health services, the NHS is rolling out hundreds of teams in schools which will mean that more than one in every two pupils in England will have access to NHS support in the classroom by Spring 2025.

The NHS has also asked all local health systems to review how they interact with patients with serious mental health issues to ensure they are receiving the support they need.

Claire Murdoch, NHS England’s national mental health director, recently said:

“Demand for mental health services has been rising and figures released today show how the NHS has been expanding services to treat record numbers of patients – thanks also to additional investment in mental health services over the course of the NHS Long Term Plan, including dedicated spending for community, crisis and acute mental health services to help people get quicker access to the care they need before a hospital admission is needed. “We know more work is still needed and it is very much job begun and not job done because there are still significant numbers of people who need our help, so the NHS will continue to work hard to transform services to ensure everyone gets the support they need. “If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, please come forward for support either by contacting your GP or health visitor.”

Baroness Merron, Minister for Mental Health recently ​said: