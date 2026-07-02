England’s warmest June on record – the second warmest for the UK and Wales

The exceptional warmth was driven by an intense and record-breaking heatwave at the end of the month, following a much cooler and unsettled start.

Provisional Met Office statistics show that June 2026 was England’s warmest June on record for average mean temperature, while the UK and Wales recorded their second warmest June in a series dating back to 1884.

A defining feature of the month’s heatwave was the exceptionally warm overnight temperatures, with frequent ‘tropical nights’ helping to drive the highest average June minimum temperatures on record for the UK, England and Wales. Scotland recorded its joint highest on record.

One of the warmest Junes for average mean, maximum and minimum temperatures

Provisional mean temperature statistics highlight the exceptional nature of the month. England recorded its warmest June on record, with a mean temperature of 17.1°C, surpassing the previous record set in 2025 and standing nearly 3°C above the long-term average.

For the UK, June 2026 provisionally ranks as the second warmest June on record, behind only June 2023. Wales recorded its second warmest, while Scotland and Northern Ireland both saw their joint fourth warmest June since 1884.

Met Office Scientist Dr Emily Carlisle yesterday said:

“June’s high temperatures are part of a broader pattern of warmth during 2026. So far, five of the first six months of the year have recorded mean temperatures at least 1°C above average, with only January seeing below-average temperatures.”

Spring this year was the warmest on record for England and Wales, and the third warmest for the UK, due in part to an exceptionally early and record-breaking heatwave at the end of May.

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