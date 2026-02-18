English Football, Ofcom and Police join forces to tackle online abuse

A new partnership between English Football, the UK Football Police Unit and Ofcom will streamline collaboration in their collective fight against online abuse in football.

The UK Football Policing Unit, Football Association, Premier League, English Football League, WSL Football, Professional Footballers' Association, Kick It Out and Ofcom have formed a new working group to share insights and intelligence about the online hate and abuse faced by people working in professional football.[1]

Football united against hate and abuse

English football bodies have been working together for several years in partnership with UK Football Police Unit to tackle this ongoing issue, and already monitor their leagues and competitions for abusive online content, with each case being reviewed and reported to the relevant social media company to take action. Serious incidents are then investigated by the relevant authorities and legal proceedings are taken where appropriate.

This monitoring of the Leagues’ and international competitions, such as the UEFA European Women’s Championship in 2025, has seen thousands of posts flagged, hidden or removed; with illegal posts being taken forward for prosecution.

Whilst English football already provides personal support to players, coaches, referees and other participants affected, the football bodies will be looking to see if further help and protection can be given to those affected.

Strength in depth

The new partnership will ensure that information and analysis is shared about the online abuse of people who play, watch or work in football, to support a range of preventative and investigatory action. This will include consideration of criminal investigations and informing Ofcom’s policy work, including implementing the user empowerment rules for platforms, under the Online Safety Act.

Creating a safer life online is a complex challenge and requires a collective effort involving many organisations. It is important that regulation of tech companies continues to happen alongside education initiatives and law enforcement action against individuals who commit hate crimes online.[2]

