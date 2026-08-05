English Heritage appoints V&A Deputy Director and COO as its new Chief Executive

English Heritage has appointed Tim Reeve CBE as its new Chief Executive.

Tim Reeve CBE will join the charity in November

Reeve returns to English Heritage where he started his career

As Chief Executive at English Heritage, Tim will be responsible for leading the charity which cares for – and shares with the public – more than 400 historic sites right across England, from Queen Victoria’s seaside home, Osborne, on the Isle of Wight to Housesteads Roman Fort on Hadrian’s Wall, as well as Stonehenge, Kenwood, Kenilworth Castle, and Whitby Abbey. English Heritage also cares for over one million artefacts and manages the London blue plaques scheme.

Tim is currently Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer at the V&A. He joined the museum in 2013, and takes an operational and strategic overview of all the museum’s resources and activities, including the evolution of the V&A into a multi-site family of museums dedicated to the power of creativity.

Highlights from Tim’s 13 years at the V&A include the creation of the groundbreaking V&A East Museum & Storehouse in East London; the establishment of V&A Dundee; the opening of the V&A Gallery at Design Society, Shenzhen; and from Alexander McQueen Savage Beauty to Marie Antoinette Style, the delivery of the most successful paid-for exhibitions programme in the V&A’s history. During Tim’s tenure, the V&A was awarded Art Fund Museum of the Year twice, in 2015 and 2024. He was made CBE in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours for services to museums.

Tim started his career at English Heritage in 1996 as a Registry Assistant before progressing to the role of Director of Historic Properties, a post he held from 2005 to 2013. In that last role, he was responsible for all aspects of the management of the collection of historic sites in English Heritage’s care, including the annual conservation maintenance programme and the capital development programme, as well as chairing the Stonehenge Visitor Centre project board. Tim is a graduate in Ancient History from Royal Holloway, University of London, and studied at INSEAD on the International Executive Programme.

Tony Hales CBE, Chair of English Heritage, yesterday said:

“Tim is one of the most outstanding and capable leaders in the culture and heritage sector. His years of experience – both at the V&A and earlier at English Heritage itself – will serve the charity incredibly well. We are delighted that he is returning to lead English Heritage. “The board of trustees and I would also like to thank and pay tribute to Geoff Parkin who has done an excellent job as Interim Chief Executive over the last twelve months. Under his leadership, English Heritage has become a stronger and more sustainable charity.”

Tim Reeve CBE, who will become English Heritage’s Chief Executive in November, yesterday said:

“I am honoured to be English Heritage’s next Chief Executive. It is one of the most important roles in UK cultural life: leading a charity that means so much to so many people, in every corner of England. I'm excited to help guide English Heritage through the next stage of its journey, building a stable and sustainable future so the charity can fulfil its enormous potential. “The National Heritage Collection offers unparalleled opportunities for escape, discovery, connection and fun. These are places where lifelong memories are made, and where England's history, culture and values come vividly to life. Caring for what I like to call the great outdoor museum of the nation’s story has never been more important.”

Sir Tristram Hunt, Director the V&A, yesterday said:

“Tim has been a truly transformative Deputy Director of the V&A. So much of the last decade’s creative confidence and institutional expansion is down to his far-sighted leadership, energetic culture of challenge, and strong ethos of public service. From the acquisition of the Wedgwood Collection to the establishment of V&A Dundee, the Cast Courts refurbishment to the opening of the Exhibition Road Courtyard, and the hugely successful opening of V&A East Storehouse and Museum, the museum owes Tim a great debt of gratitude. As he now swaps Stratford and South Kensington for Stonehenge, we wish Tim all the very best with his well-deserved appointment.”

Tim takes over from Interim Chief Executive, Geoff Parkin, who has been in post since July 2025.

English Heritage became an independent charity in 2015 and cares for – under licence from Historic England and on behalf of the nation – the National Heritage Collection of over 400 unique sites and monuments and over a million artefacts. English Heritage invests more than £40m a year in the ongoing conservation and care of this collection. The charity is supported by its visitors, donors and more than 1.1 million members. Last financial year, 2025/26, English Heritage welcomed more than 5m visitors to our manned sites while more than 200,000 school children and other learners experienced history at the places where it happened.