English Heritage Backs Youth-led Creativity

Five organisations selected for our youth engagement programme

We have selected five creative groups for this year’s youth engagement programme, Reverberate 2026. The programme will enable young people aged 11–25 across England to rediscover, reimagine and recreate their local heritage, exploring castles, priories, ancient monuments and landscapes with help from the charity’s expert historians.

Highlights of this year’s programme include a project led by Writing East Midlands, where autistic and neurodivergent young people will co-create a playable tabletop role-playing game inspired by Gainsborough Old Hall and the wider histories of Lincolnshire. Elsewhere, young people will explore ghost stories and folklore linked to Framlingham Castle through filmmaking, create street art inspired by castles in the North East, develop a multimedia exhibition responding to ancient stone circles in Cumbria, and investigate Bramber Castle through photography, collage and film.

Dr Kirsty McCarrison, Senior Partnerships and Participation Manager at English Heritage, recently said:

"Reverberate is about creating opportunities foer young people to engage with heritage in ways that are meaningful to them. Every year we're inspired by the creativity, insight and imagination participants bring to historic places, finding new stories and perspectives that help us see familiar sites in a different light. "This year's projects are incredibly varied, from filmmaking and game design to music, street art and multimedia exhibitions, and we're excited to see the ideas and creative responses that emerge."

Now in its sixth year, Reverberate has supported young people across England to engage with heritage through creative practice, producing work ranging from exhibitions and performances to films, music and community events. The programme encourages young people to develop new skills, build confidence and share fresh perspectives on historic places with wider audiences.