English Heritage unveils mysterious CCTV image and haunting new tales from historic sites

Unexplained figure captured on camera at Chester Castle

Reports of eerie encounters nationwide from Bolsover Castle to Battle Abbey

From whispers of ghostly piano music to figures fading into the mist, a spine-tingling array of new ghostly goings on have been reported by English Heritage staff based at castles, abbeys and historic houses across the country. Asked as they were preparing for the season of Halloween events, nearly half of respondents reported witnessing something they couldn’t explain.

At Chester Castle, an unexplained image, appearing to reveal ghostly activity, has been captured on camera. The Cheshire fort’s security cameras recorded a mysterious figure in front of the main gates, directly where the medieval gatehouse used to be. When a security guard went to investigate, the area was empty — and, perhaps most unsettling of all, his usually fearless dog refused to enter.

Meanwhile, at Belsay Hall in Northumberland reports tell of doors closing on their own, a spectral hand appearing on an armchair, and ghostly children seen playing among the gardens.

These unsettling photographs and firsthand accounts of strange and unexplained happenings add to the centuries-old tradition of ghostly tales associated with England’s historic landmarks.

Dr Michael Carter, Curator of History at English Heritage explains

“Chilling tales of the returning dead have been told since the dawn of recorded history and provide a way of understanding our relationship with the dead and the past. They captivate and intrigue us, and there’s nothing like the delicious excitement of sharing a spooky tale with friends and family. These ‘new’ spine chillers from our colleagues at English Heritage properties leave little doubt that the English ghost story tradition — the finest in the world — continues to thrive.”

At several English Heritage sites there has been a flurry of new ghost sightings, even at the surprising hour of 9am, with even the most sceptic of staff swayed by a logic-defying experience.

At Belsay Hall in Northumberland, as well as the mysterious hand appearing, firmly closed bedroom doors have been known to swing open by themselves. Visitors have even reported seeing Victorian-clad figures wandering through the Quarry Garden — despite no actors being present. One member of the Belsay team, inspired by the disembodied hand recreated the report in a photograph.

Meanwhile, at Battle Abbey in Sussex, the team recount a chilling encounter during an after-hours tour, when an unidentified “visitor” appeared to join the group—only to vanish without explanation.

And at Bolsover Castle in Derbyshire, witnesses tell of ghostly piano music echoing through the halls, while some visitors claim to have felt the hand of a phantom child guiding them through the Venus Garden.

This half-term English Heritage is hosting a range of events across the country, from the gloriously ghostly to the subtly spooky, there's something for everyone.

Top 9 new eerie encounters:

One of the most striking reports comes from a fog-shrouded evening at Scarborough Castle around 6pm. With just one family confirmed still on site, two staff members began their routine walk of the grounds. While making his way from King John’s Hall, a staff member spotted what appeared to be a pair of legs moving through the mist towards the sea. After radioing the gift shop, he was assured that the family had already returned inside—yet the mysterious figure continued ahead, always just out of reach. The figure appeared to drift toward the Sally Port gate before vanishing completely. When the staff member reached the brow of the hill seconds later, the path was empty, and no one had passed his colleague on the opposite route. With no place to hide and the perimeter fence in clear view, the sighting remained unexplained. Years later, when recounting the experience to a former custodian, he was met with a chilling reply: “Oh yes, that would have been Piers Gaveston, luring you off the cliff in the fog.”

At Wrest Park in Bedfordshire, whilst locking up for the night staff reported unexplained sightings near the pavilion, including figures resembling soldiers vanishing into the surrounding woodlands. Inside the historic mansion, the eerie sound of a ball bouncing in the staircase hall has been heard long after visitors have departed.

Staff at Framlingham Castle in Suffolk have reported an eerie encounter in the potwash area, where one employee claims to have heard their name whispered mysteriously.

A visitor to Gainsborough Old Hall in Lincolnshire reported an eerie experience while chatting with a volunteer in the Clerk's Room. He suddenly felt a gentle hand rub the back of his head—each finger distinct, the touch delicate and unmistakably feminine—adding another curious tale to the Hall’s ghostly legends.

At Helmsley Castle in North Yorkshire, team members have described shadowy figures at the windows and disembodied voices in deserted rooms.

And at Lanercost Priory in Cumbria, multiple staff members reported witnessing a mysterious dark figure moving across the transept on the same day, leaving colleagues intrigued by the unexplained sighting.

Staff at Furness Abbey have reported a curious phenomenon in the undercroft. One groundskeeper recalls feeling a strong presence following just behind her — always to her left — while locking up each evening in winter. Remarkably, a former maintenance contractor later revealed he’d experienced the exact same sensation in the very same spot, early in the morning.

During the end-of-day cash-up at the Great Yarmouth Row Houses, staff witnessed an unusual sight: a solitary boot appeared to move on its own, walking from the bakehouse door straight into the fireplace. The peculiar incident has left both employees and customers intrigued and puzzled.

At Houghton House in Bedfordshire, a local resident shared with one of our volunteers that she visits the house every Friday around lunchtime to catch a glimpse of the ghostly figure of a lady, reportedly standing by one of the windows. This haunting tradition has sparked curiosity and fascination among both locals and visitors alike.