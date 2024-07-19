National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
English Housing Survey: eight in ten private renters satisfied with rented accommodation
Private renters are more satisfied with their accommodation than those in the social rented sector, according to new data published yesterday.
According to the Government’s latest English Housing Survey (which can be found here), in 2022/23, 82 per cent of private renters were satisfied with their accommodation, compared to 74 per cent of those in the social rented sector.
The data also shows that 76 per cent of private renters were satisfied with the housing services provided by their landlord, compared to 64 per cent of social sector tenants.
Responding to the release of this data, Meera Chindooroy, Deputy Director for Campaigns, Public Affairs and Policy at the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“We accept that there are many challenges facing the sector and we will work with the Government to ensure its planned reforms to the rental market work for renters and responsible landlords.
“That said, as the Government’s own data shows, the vast majority of renters are satisfied with their housing and the services provided by their landlord. We need to build on this to ensure that every landlord is doing what the vast majority already do, namely providing decent housing for their tenants.”
Notes
- The detailed English Housing Survey reports for 2022/23 can be accessed here. Of note, the Satisfaction and Complaints factsheet reports that:
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It posts on X @NRLAssociation.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/english-housing-survey-eight-in-ten-satisfied-with-accommodation-copy
