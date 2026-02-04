Enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland round update

Update following round 9 of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland.

The ninth round of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Switzerland took place in London between 12 and 16 January 2026.

The new deal aims to support British businesses, back British jobs, and put more money in people’s pockets.

The enhanced agreement with Switzerland demonstrates the UK government’s commitment to economic growth through strengthening trade ties with our 10th biggest trading partner – a relationship worth £49 billion in the 12 months ending September 2025.

The FTA aims to deliver long-term certainty for UK services firms by locking in access to the Swiss market, guaranteeing the free flow of data and cementing business travel arrangements.

The trading relationship supported 130,000 services jobs across the UK in 2020 in sectors including legal, consultancy and finance.

The new agreement will update the current goods-focused UK-Swiss FTA, signed in 2019 and largely based on an EU-Swiss deal from 1972. This does not cover services, investment, digital or data, despite services accounting for over 60% of UK trade with Switzerland.

We have already extended the Services Mobility Agreement between the UK and Switzerland for a further four years to 2029.

Provisional agreement was reached on environment and labour policy areas, which both sides have agreed to combine in a chapter called ‘Trade and Sustainable Development’.

Next steps on FTA negotiations

The government is focussed on securing outcomes in an enhanced FTA that boost economic growth for the UK.

The government will only ever sign a trade agreement which aligns with the UK’s national interests, upholding our high standards across a range of sectors, alongside protections for the National Health Service.