Enhanced Protection for New Home Buyers
The Approved Code Scheme is pleased to announce that Ark Insurance has successfully passed all the necessary stages and rigorous checks to become the latest Code Sponsor within the scheme. Developing a robust set of code practices, Ark Insurance will help new home developers and builders to enhance customer protection and standards of service to customers purchasing new homes.
Customers buying new homes will now be protected with enhanced rights including not being subject to high-pressure selling techniques, being given the opportunity to give full consideration when entering an agreement to purchasing a new home and more. Customers will have access to the independent Alternative Dispute Resolution Service if they believe their rights as a consumer have not been upheld.
Zoe O’Keefe, Operations Manager for Ark Insurance, recently said:
“We are delighted with our approval by the Approved Code Scheme of the Ark New Home Buyers Consumer Code. This has been the result of years of hard work from a team of dedicated and experienced professionals with backgrounds from all sectors of the insurance and compliance industry.
“Purchasing a new home can present significant challenges. The Ark New Home Buyers Consumer Code establishes a rigorous code of practice for our members, whilst providing homebuyers with valuable guidance and access to services as they navigate the complexities and expectations inherent in the home buying process. Having the benefit of Consumer Code Approval reinforces our commitment to ensuring the highest level of standards from Ark and our members, providing the best outcomes and protections for consumers and providing reassurance to all of the quality of service they can expect.
“We look forward to our continued relationship with The Approved Code Scheme and working together to ensure consumers are at the heart of driving improved standards in the home buyer’s market.”
Louise Savage, Consumer Codes Approval Scheme Manager, recently said:
“Joining the Approved Code Scheme is an important step for any business to ensure consumers can be confident that their best interests are being protected.
“Consumers who use ARK Insurance can be reassured they are dealing with businesses that are determined to deliver the highest levels of customer satisfaction and professional service.”
Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a training and membership organisation that has represented the interests of the trading standards profession since 1881, both nationally and internationally. It aims to raise the profile of the profession while working towards a safer, fairer, and better-informed society for consumers and businesses. CTSI’s members deliver frontline trading standards services in local authorities. www.tradingstandards.uk.
The Approved Code Scheme is facilitated self-regulation. It aims to promote consumer interests by setting out the principles of effective customer service and protection. It goes above and beyond consumer law obligations and sets a higher standard, showing consumers clearly – through the right to display the Approved Code logo - that code members can be trusted. Find more information about the scheme on the CTSI website.
