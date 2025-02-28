Enhanced registration service to reduce requisitions and delays

HM Land Registry is introducing enhanced digital checks to support our customers to submit error-free applications.

Simple administrative errors, such as name or title number errors, will be highlighted on submission for all digital applications submitted through Business Gateway and the Digital Registration Service in the portal.

The enhanced service will be delivered in autumn 2025. We will be working with our existing third-party integrators to migrate to the new service in the following months.

Customers will be prompted to resolve highlighted errors before resubmitting applications.

By resolving these errors before accepting applications, we will save our customers thousands of hours spent on unnecessary administrative tasks and enable an improved speed of service by allowing caseworkers to focus on the more complex areas of land registration.

From autumn 2025, customers submitting applications through the Digital Registration Service, on both the HM Land Registry portal and through third-party software providers, will be unable to submit applications containing simple errors. We’ll be working with third-party integrators to support the adoption of this new service.

Many of these checks are already being performed in the Digital Registration Service on the portal and will soon be available for all Business Gateway-enabled software.

By 2028 this could save customers an estimated 300,000 hours a year, waiting for an unnecessary, manual, administrative process, and end annoying requisitions that can be resolved much earlier. This is roughly 150 people, working full time, for a year.

Mark Gray, Chief Transformation & Technology Officer, recently said

This is another key milestone in improving our customer service and our processing times. By preventing errors up-front, automating routine tasks and removing unnecessary correspondence, we will save time for our customers and our caseworkers alike. And this is just the next step in modernising and automating more of our work, there is much more to come.

HM Land Registry is focusing on easily avoidable, administrative errors to save customers’ time but also to enable further automation of HM Land Registry processes – removing time-consuming administrative work and improving overall service speeds.

The organisation will continue to enhance the registration service by introducing further checks on the data contained in transfer and charge deeds in late 2026.

Read through the full list of checks.