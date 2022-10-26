Enjoy Halloween but to limit a scare: take care, says RoSPA

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) is encouraging parents to make sure their children stay safe while they are enjoying Halloween.



Dressing up in fancy dress can be fun but it’s always important to remember that many fabrics burn more rapidly when ignited with an open flame.



Also, with the recent recall of a Halloween-themed product sold in a High Street chain, RoSPA encourages anyone planning children's Halloween activities to buy with care, checking that any products that include button batteries have secure compartments. More information can be found in RoSPA’s handy online guide, which features helpful advice on what to buy and other general guidance on how to be safe during the autumn holiday.



Ashley Martin, Public Health Advisor for RoSPA, said: "Halloween is a highlight of the year for infants and adults alike, and we welcome the public to take part in the festivities. That said, it's essential to plan carefully to reduce the chance of an accident. For instance, if you are buying a Halloween costume always check that a garment carries a UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) or UKNI mark on the label before it is purchased, and buy from trusted retailers.



"When your children are wearing their costumes, make sure that they are aware of their surroundings and stay well away from open flames and anything that could cause their costumes to ignite. Ideally, avoid using candles.



"RoSPA hopes that revellers have an enjoyable time over this Halloween period, and recommend that our guidance will help to ensure a spell of risk-free fun."



For further information on home safety, be sure to visit our advice and information section.

