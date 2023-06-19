NHS Wales
|Printable version
Enjoy summer safely to protect yourself and your loved ones
As we start to enjoy the warmer weather and longer days, many of us will be looking forward to holidays, festivals and get togethers with family and friends. While summer is a great time to relax and enjoy spending more time outdoors, it’s important to remember some simple things we can do to stay well and protect those around us.
Public Health Wales is encouraging people in Wales to ‘Enjoy Summer Safely’ with some easy ways to reduce the spread of common illnesses:
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water
- Check you and your family are up to date with your vaccinations
- Stay home if you’re unwell
Public Health Wales is also sharing hints and tips for staying safe in the sun, swimming safely, eating out, and traveling safely.
Giri Shankar, Director of Health Protection at Public Health Wales recently said:
“Summer is a great time to get together with family and loved ones and many of us will be enjoying get-togethers, days out and holidaying at home and abroad.
“Vaccinations are the best form of defence so make sure that you and your family are up to date. If you are traveling abroad, check which vaccinations you need to stay protected.
“It can be easy to think that COVID-19 and other viruses have gone away now that winter is behind us, but unfortunately they haven’t and are still a risk to those who are more vulnerable. So, please remember to regularly wash your hands and if you are unwell, to stay from others so we can keep ourselves and our loved ones well and still enjoy summer together.
“It is also important to be vigilant and remember basic safety advice this summer when you are enjoying the warmer weather. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing loose-fitting clothing, high-factor sun cream, and sunglasses with UV protection. Drinking plenty of water will also keep you hydrated.
“Over the coming weeks, we will also be sharing advice on water safety, how to barbecue safely as well as tips for traveling to help you and your family stay well.”
For more information and advice on how to enjoy summer safely, visit here.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/enjoy-summer-safely-to-protect-yourself-and-your-loved-ones/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Brexit impact on illicit trade of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco has implications for health14/06/2023 15:05:00
A new report from Public Health Wales has detailed how attention is urgently needed to understand the impacts of Brexit on illicit trade in Wales to mitigate potential health harms and deaths linked to illicit drugs, alcohol, and tobacco.
Universal free school meals – an investment in the wellbeing of future generations providing wide socio-economic returns14/06/2023 14:05:00
A review of international evidence and practice into the impact of Universal Primary Free School Meals (UPFSM) has shown a wide range of socio-economic benefits both to individuals, communities, and local and national development.
All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme supports over 3,000 people in first year13/06/2023 15:38:00
This Diabetes Week marks the first anniversary of the All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme (AWDPP).
All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme supports over 3,000 people in first year13/06/2023 12:15:00
This Diabetes Week marks the first anniversary of the All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme (AWDPP). In the first phase of its rollout, the programme has offered support to more than 3,000 people across Wales who are at an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.
How to maximise opportunities to improve health and wellbeing in disadvantaged communities: a practical toolkit for public bodies to implement the Socio-economic Duty07/06/2023 15:10:00
Public Health Wales has published a toolkit to help other public bodies in Wales to maximise opportunities that the Socio-Economic Duty offers, in order to improve the health outcomes for people across Wales who experience socio-economic disadvantage.
Social relationships are key to the good health of older people.07/06/2023 14:10:00
Public health experts in Wales are highlighting the importance of providing opportunities for older people to be more socially active to protect their health. Researchers at Public Health Wales have looked at how the Covid-19 pandemic and on-going cost of living challenges have impacted the social networks of older people. They underline the big health benefits that can be created by providing opportunities for older people to be more socially active and engage in their communities.
The majority of people in Wales support reallocating local road space to improve walking and cycling01/06/2023 16:15:00
The latest survey from Public Health Wales’ Time to Talk Public Health panel has revealed that most people in Wales support reallocating road space in their local area for walking (75 percent) and cycling (68 percent). Creating an active environment is essential to support people to be physically active.
Public Health Wales marks ten years of abdominal aortic aneurysm screening in Wales01/06/2023 15:15:00
Public Health Wales is urging men aged 65 to consider taking up the offer of abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) screening, as it marks the tenth anniversary of its AAA screening programme. A recent survey conducted by Public Health Wales found that there was low awareness of the programme, with 77 per cent of the men responding not being aware of this potentially life-saving programme.
Public Health Wales' vision for a healthier future for Wales31/05/2023 09:15:00
As the national public health organisation for Wales, Public Health Wales works towards a Wales where people live longer, healthier lives and where all people in Wales have fair and equal access to the things that lead to good health and wellbeing.