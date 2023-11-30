Enshrining Gaelic and Scots in Scotland’s future

Scottish Languages Bill published.

Proposals to help the Gaelic and Scots languages prosper in the years ahead have been set out in legislation today, as Scotland marks St Andrew’s Day.

One of the key proposals in the Scottish Languages Bill is the creation of new Areas of Linguistic Significance, which would give Gaelic communities a greater say in how the language is supported locally.

The Bill also provides greater support for Gaelic medium education and strengthens and adjusts the functions of Bòrd na Gàidhlig to help it continue to contribute to the promotion of Gaelic.

The Bill also provides the first ever legislative protection for the Scots language, strengthening support for it in public and community life. Schools will be supported to introduce Scots into their curriculums, recognising its place as an invaluable part of Scotland’s culture. The Scottish Government will be required to promote and support Scots language education and to report on progress.

Visiting James Gillespie’s High School as the Bill was published, Cabinet Secretary for Education & Skills Jenny Gilruth said:

“Gaelic and Scots are fundamental parts of Scotland’s heritage – but the Scottish Government is determined that the languages will be supported to ensure they are also integral to our future.

“Learning is at the heart of our plans: by encouraging and supporting learners, we can help more people to engage with the rich history of our languages through song, poetry and literature recognising the richness and diversity of Scottish society.

“But importantly, the Bill will also focus on providing direct support and resources to communities, ensuring the long-term growth of Gaelic and Scots.

“We know the central role Gaelic and Scots play in our culture – and as we mark our National Day, it is important that Scotland unites behind a commitment to ensure our languages have a positive future for years to come.”

The Bill will give local authorities the power to designate Areas of Linguistic Significance. These are areas which may be designated if the area has a significant number of people with Gaelic language skills, is historically connected with the use of Gaelic, has Gaelic educational provision or has significant Gaelic activity.

The Scottish Languages Bill Consultation Analysis Report published earlier this year.

A’ neartachadh cor na Gàidhlig agus na h-Albais ann an Alba san àm ri teachd

Bile nan Cànan Albannach air fhoillseachadh.

Chaidh molaidhean fhoillseachadh an-diugh, agus Alba a’ comharrachadh Latha an Naoimh Anndra, an lùib reachdas a tha ag amas air cor na Gàidhlig agus na h-Albais a neartachadh sna bliadhnaichean ri thighinn.

’S e aon de na prìomh mholaidhean ann am Bile nan Cànan Albannach, Sgìrean Gàidhlig Sònraichte a stèidheachadh, a bheireadh barrachd chothroman do choimhearsnachdan Gàidhlig pàirt a ghabhail sna co-dhùnaidhean mu mar a gheibh an cànan taic san sgìre aca.

Tha am Bile cuideachd a’ toirt barrachd taice do dh’fhoghlam tro mheadhan na Gàidhlig agus a’ neartachadh agus ag atharrachadh dhleastanasan Bhòrd na Gàidhlig gus an urrainn dhaibh cumail orra a’ cuideachadh le bhith a’ cur na Gàidhlig air adhart.

Tha am Bile cuideachd a’ cur dìon air Albais, airson a’ chiad uair riamh ann an reachdas, agus e a’ neartachadh na taice a th’ ann dhi ann am beatha phoblach dhaoine agus ann an coimhearsnachdan. Gheibh sgoiltean taic le bhith a’ cleachdadh Albais sna curraicealaman aca, agus le sin bithear a’ toirt aithne dhan chànan mar phàirt glè phrìseil de chultar na h-Alba. Bidh e mar uallach air Riaghaltas na h-Alba foghlam Albais a chur air adhart agus taic a thoirt dha agus aithris a dhèanamh air adhartas a thaobh sin.

Thuirt Rùnaire a’ Chaibineit airson Foghlam agus Sgilean, Jenny NicGilleRuaidh, agus i a’ tadhal air Àrd-Sgoil Sheumais Ghilleasbuig fhad ’s a bha am Bile ga fhoillseachadh:

“Tha a’ Ghàidhlig agus Albais mar phàirt glè chudromach de dhualchas na h-Alba – agus tha e mar mhiann daingeann aig Riaghaltas na h-Alba taic a thoirt do na cànanan sin gus dèanamh cinnteach gum bi iad fhathast mar phàirt bunaiteach de ar cultar san àm ri thighinn.

“Tha ionnsachadh mar bhunait do ar planaichean: le bhith a’ toirt brosnachadh is taic do luchd-ionnsachaidh, ’s urrainn dhuinn barrachd dhaoine a chuideachadh gus eòlas a chur air eachdraidh luachmhor ar cànanan tro òrain, bàrdachd agus litreachas agus sinn a’ gabhail ealla ri beairteas comann-sòisealta na h-Alba agus ri cho eadar-mheasgaichte ’s a tha ar comann-sòisealta.

“Ach, gu cudromach, tha am Bile cuideachd ag amas air taic a dh’aona-ghnothach agus goireasan a thoirt do choimhearsnachdan, gus an tig piseach thar ùine fhada air cor na Gàidhlig agus na h-Albais.

“Tha fios againn gu bheil Gàidhlig is Albais nam pàirt cudromach de ar cultar – agus air an Latha Nàiseanta againn, tha e cudromach gun tig muinntir na h-Alba còmhla airson taic a chur ris a’ ghealladh gus dèanamh cinnteach gun soirbhich le ar cànanan sna bliadhnaichean ri thighinn.”

Fon Bhile, bidh an cumhachd aig ùghdarrasan ionadail Sgìrean Gàidhlig Sònraichte a chomharrachadh. Faodar sgìre a chomharrachadh mar sin ma tha àireamh nach beag de dhaoine le sgilean Gàidhlig san sgìre, ma tha ceangal eachdraidheil aice ris a’ Ghàidhlig, ma tha foghlam Gàidhlig ga thoirt seachad innte no ma tha gnìomhan brìoghmhor co-cheangailte ris a’ Ghàidhlig a’ dol air adhart san sgìre.

Chaidh Aithisg Sgrùdaidh air a’ Cho-chomhairleachadh air Bile nan Cànan Albannach fhoillseachadh na bu tràithe air a’ bhliadhna seo.

Enshrinin Gaelic and Scots in Scotland’s future

Scots Languages Bill furthset.

Plans tae uphaud the Gaelic and Scots languages in the years aheid hae been set oot in legislation the day, as Scotland mairks St Andrew’s Day.

Ane of the heidmaist proposals in the Scots Languages Bill is the makkin o new Areas o Muckle Linguistic Mense, that wad gie Gaelic communities a mair strang vyce in how the language is supportit locally.

Forby, the Bill sets oot mair support for Gaelic medium education and strengthens and adjusts the wirkins o Bòrd na Gàidhlig tae help it tae haud forrit wi contributin tae the uphaudin o Gaelic.

On tap o thon, the Bill gies the first ever legislative bieldin for the Scots language, strengthenin support for it in public and community life. Schuils will be supportit tae bring Scots intae their curriculums, takkin tent o its place as a vital pairt o Scotland’s culture. The Scots Government will be cawed upon tae uphaud and forder Scots language education and tae report on progress.

Visitin James Gillespie’s High Schuil as the Bill wis furthset, Cabinet Secretary for Education & Skills Jenny Gilruth said:

“Gaelic and Scots are fundamental pairts o Scotland’s heritage – but the Scots Government is determined that the languages will be supportit tae mak siccar they are a vital pairt o oor future, forby.

“Lairnin is at the hert o oor plans: by heezin-up and uphaudin lairners, we can help mair fowk tae engage wi the by-ordinar history o oor languages through sang, poetry and literature takkin tent o the smeddum and diversity o Scots society.

“But importantly, the Bill will focus forby on giein direct support and resoorces tae communities, makkin siccar o the lang-term growth o Gaelic and Scots.

“We ken the central role Gaelic and Scots play in oor culture – and as we mairk oor National Day, it is vital that Scotland comes thegither ahint a commitment tae mak shair oor languages hae a braw future for years tae come.”

The Bill will gie local authorities the pouer tae set oot Areas o Muckle Linguistic Mense. These are areas that micht be set oot gin the area has a fair nummer o fowk wi Gaelic language skills, is historically connectit wi the uise o Gaelic, has Gaelic educational provision or has a guid amount o Gaelic ongawins.

The Scots Languages Bill Consultation Analysis Report furthset earlier this year.