Ensuring radiation protection: Commission refers LATVIA to Court to guarantee citizens' protection from ionising radiation-exposure risks
The Commission is taking legal steps to ensure the protection of citizens, workers and patients against the dangers arising from exposure to ionizing radiation. Yesterday, the Commission decided to refer Latvia to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fully transpose the revised Basic Safety Standards Directive (Council Directive 2013/59/Euratom) into national legislation.
Member States were required to transpose the Directive by 6 February 2018. The Commission has been providing continuous support to the Member States to properly transpose the rules. In December 2021, the Commission sent a reasoned opinion to Latvia requesting it to notify the Commission of all transposition measures for the Directive. Since then, Latvia notified additional transposition measures, but has not yet transposed all the provisions of the Directive.
In particular, it has not transposed the requirement to establish optimised protection strategies for managing contaminated areas; it has not arranged for the establishment and implementation of strategies to ensure the appropriate management of existing exposure situations; and it has not adopted a radon action plan addressing long-term risks from exposures to radon, as required by the Directive. Therefore, the Commission yesterday referred Latvia to the Court of Justice of the European Union.
Click here for the full press release
Council and Parliament reach provisional political agreement on access to Union waters, extending the current rules for fishermen for another ten years30/09/2022 15:25:00
The Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament reached a provisional political agreement as regards the regime for access of fishing vessels to member states’ territorial waters.
Investor citizenship scheme: Commission refers MALTA to the Court of Justice30/09/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission yesterday decided to refer Malta to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its investor citizenship scheme, also referred to as the ‘golden passports'.
Human rights: EU increases support to the protection of human rights defenders worldwide30/09/2022 12:38:00
Human rights are increasingly under threat worldwide. Against this global backdrop, reconfirming the European Union's strong support to human rights, fundamental freedoms and democracy, and their defenders worldwide, Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen yesterday signed €30 million, a substantial increase, for the new phase of the EU Human Rights Defenders Mechanism, in the presence of civil society organisations and human rights defenders, for the period 2022–2027.
Circular economy: Commission takes action to reduce waste from single-use plastics30/09/2022 11:33:00
The Commission is taking legal steps against 11 Member States, calling on them to step up the implementation of the Single-Use Plastics Directive in order to reduce the impact of certain plastic products on the environment and on human health.
European Citizens' Initiative: Commission decides to register a new initiative on learning disabilities30/09/2022 10:38:00
The Commission recently (28 September 2022) decided to register a European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) entitled ‘Focus on Specific Learning Disabilities on EU Level'.
State aid: Commission approves €700 million Italian scheme to support companies in context of Russia's war against Ukraine30/09/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission has approved a €700 million Italian scheme to support companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Speech by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Atlantic Council Frankfurt Forum29/09/2022 16:33:00
Speech given yesterday by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Atlantic Council Frankfurt Forum.
Press statement by President von der Leyen on a new package of restrictive measures against Russia29/09/2022 15:25:00
Press statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen on a new package of restrictive measures against Russia.
Global Gateway: European Commission and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development deepen their partnership to boost private sector investment in partner countries29/09/2022 14:33:00
The Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, and Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), yesterday signed a new Financial Framework Partnership Agreement (FFPA) between the European Commission and the EBRD to boost investment in sustainable infrastructure and private sector development and to cooperate for example on issues such as nuclear safety.