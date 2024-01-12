Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Ensuring smooth transitions for disabled children
There are many life transitions which are unique to children, like starting school, moving from primary to secondary school, and entering adulthood. For some disabled children, transitions may be distinct from and occur at different times to most children.
This may include moving from mainstream to specialist services; from living with their family to residential educational settings; from children’s health and social care services to adult ones; and for some young people, it may be transitioning to living independently. Care-experienced disabled children and young people often experience additional transitions, such as care placement moves which can result in knock-on changes to schooling and the area they live.
When these transitions do not involve meaningful consultation with children, are not effectively planned for, or are not properly supported, they can be disruptive and traumatic for the child or young person. While some disabled children I have spoken with report very positive experiences of transitioning between services and support, for others it can be overwhelming and destabilising. The variation in children’s experiences is sometimes exacerbated by the postcode lottery of effective support for transitions.
Sharp cliff-edges in support, particularly around the transition from children’s to adult’s services, is something children experience across a range of services. Professionals at a residential special school my team visited spoke about one young person they had been supporting who recently turned 18.
This young person had been using pull up pads to date, which they found suited them and enabled them to go to the bathroom on their own. However, under adult services, only wrap around pads were being given to this young person. The staff felt the young person’s independence was taken away, as they were now no longer able to go to the bathroom on their own.
Even before a child turns 18, professionals speak about a ‘16 to 18 void’ in the NHS which many of the children they support experience – falling between the gaps of children’s and adult’s services. For example, some 16- and 17-year-olds are placed in adult hospital and mental health wards, which is not always appropriate. Professionals also reflected that sometimes neither children’s nor adult’s services want to pay for products that are essential to the young people, even those which have been prescribed.
Furthermore, young disabled people talk about the difficulty of knowing which services will support them when they move between different local authorities, for example which local authority is responsible for their care plan and EHCP, and which NHS trust they can access.
At such a critical time in their lives, disabled children want their health, education and care needs to be understood and responded to in a joined-up way, without arbitrary cliff-edges in support. We must take a much more holistic approach to every child, and break down the system siloes that split children between services, models of care, and thresholds for support – and reduce accountability.
I believe that a consistent child identifier is central to this mission. To know more, please see my blog Connecting the dots – the importance of sharing data on children and families
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/ensuring-smooth-transitions-for-disabled-children/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Taking a whole family approach to supporting disabled children12/01/2024 14:20:00
It has been a huge honour of mine to work with disabled children and young people to develop the report “We all have a voice”: Disabled children’s vision for change.
Tips for parents whose children are struggling to attend school09/01/2024 12:20:00
Sarah is Safeguarding Manager at School-Home Support and previously worked as a primary school teacher and Deputy Headteacher.
Digital playgrounds: Children’s views on video gaming08/01/2024 13:10:00
Part of the statutory role of the Children’s Commissioner is to consider the views and interests of children. Both are important parts of my role, but sometimes they can be in competition.
Why focusing on families matters in Alternative Provision04/01/2024 13:10:00
In this blog, Brenda McHugh, co-founder of the Pears Family School and Consultant Psychotherapist (Inclusion and Specialist Help in Schools) at Anna Freud, tells us about the importance of a family-centric approach to Alternative Provision.
A look back on Help at Hand in 202303/01/2024 13:10:00
Help at Hand is the Children’s Commissioner’s advice and assistance service for children who are in care, leaving care, working with social services or living away from home. Children and their advocates can get in touch with Help at Hand via the freephone telephone line, website or email.
Championing Kinship Care20/12/2023 09:20:00
Every child in care, or involved with children’s services, deserves safety, love and security. I feel a huge sense of responsibility for the safety and happiness of children who are living away from home or receiving social care services.
The importance of health and well-being to children and young people28/11/2023 09:20:00
Children want to grow up feeling happy, healthy and well. In my last big survey, The Big Ask, in 2021, children spoke about wanting good physical health, and younger children in particular spoke about wanting to live healthy lives.
New statistics on looked-after children22/11/2023 09:20:00
Most commonly, children are taken in care because they are experiencing or are at risk of abuse or neglect.