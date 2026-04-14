Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
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Ensuring the future of UK radar measurement capability
Knowing how easily our platforms can be detected by radar is vital for keeping them safe and spotting any weaknesses.
Understanding how visible our platforms are is essential for mission success, securing crucial capability and maintaining UK jobs.
Working with industry
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory’s (Dstl) radar specialists have worked with Thales and DE&S to secure the long‑term future of the UK’s leading radar signature measurement and analysis facility.
This includes the UK’s only sovereign capability for measuring large land vehicles—a vital asset for maintaining operational advantage. An 8‑year commitment is now in place to sustain this capability. Once fully staffed, Thales will run the facility with a dedicated team of about 9 specialists.
Enhancing warfighting readiness
This work was carried out as part of the Future Kinetic & Energetic Weapon Systems (FKEWS) programme. It has ensured that the MOD and its suppliers can continue to access accurate, cost-effective radar signature measurements for a wide range of targets.
Engine for growth
This work also protects the specialist skills and experts needed to keep this capability going.
Significant measurement work has been completed, with more underway to support the following:
- major procurements
- technology research
- frontline operations
Notably, radar signature measurement and analysis capability has measured the new Challenger 3 main battle tank and 2 variants of the Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle.
Andy Caldwell, Head Research Development Test & Evaluation, NAD Group said:
Dstl continues to be the technical driving force that enables delivery of this important service, and this is an excellent example of Dstl, DE&S and Industry working in partnership. This means that we will continue to have accurate and timely radar signatures for MOD’s military systems for the next decade.
Preparing for the future
This investment ensures the UK retains a world-class radar signature capability—critical for protecting our platforms, supporting operations, and maintaining technological advantage well into the future.
Find out more about our sensing capability.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/ensuring-the-future-of-uk-radar-measurement-capability
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