Chatham House
|Printable version
Ensuring Ukraine prevails is now the only moral choice
EXPERT COMMENT
Emerging reports of a pattern of Russian atrocities shows why Ukraine must fight to liberate its occupied areas, and why the international community must help.
The patterns of behaviour by the occupying troops now emerging as Ukraine liberates areas around Kyiv have direct implications for how the war between the two countries can – and must – be ended. It is now harder for Ukraine’s friends and supporters to ignore what Ukrainians – and other countries bordering Russia – have known from the start: that they are defending themselves against a war of annihilation.
Organized mass murder of civilians in the occupied areas of Ukraine is not only a natural function of the manner in which Russia fights wars. It also flows entirely logically from the image of Ukraine that has been relentlessly inculcated by Russian domestic propaganda over the course of a decade.
Ordinary Ukrainians with a belief in their own country and its independence from Russia upend the entire foundation of what Russians have been told about Ukraine, simply by inconveniently existing.
The atrocities Russian troops commit as part of Moscow’s genocidal assault must be turned into Ukraine’s most powerful weapon for winning the war, by ensuring its Western friends find no excuse for slackening munitions support or pushing Kyiv to make concessions in order to end it.
Despite the ongoing destruction of Ukraine’s economy and the appalling trauma to innocent civilians under direct occupation or indirect shelling and blockade, paradoxically the greatest danger for Ukraine is an end to the fighting at this point. Emerging evidence of how the civil population is suffering makes it all the more vital to liberate Russian-held areas. But this is far from the only danger a ceasefire would bring.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/04/ensuring-ukraine-prevails-now-only-moral-choice
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Venezuelan oily chess05/04/2022 10:38:00
There is an opportunity to revise a dead-end sanctions policy on Venezuela that would serve both US geostrategic interests and the goal of democratic transition.
Europeans can learn from each other on democratic reform04/04/2022 15:38:00
Culture and history create different ideas of what good democracy is, but comparisons in Europe still help improve the overall debate about potential reform.
Can a cybercrime convention for all be achieved?04/04/2022 13:43:00
A new UN cybercrime treaty process is raising strong awareness about one of the biggest global challenges and the complexities of addressing it.
Resisting on oil gives political leverage to the Gulf04/04/2022 11:43:00
The Gulf states’ reluctance to pump more oil to help those too reliant on Russia is about more than a desire to strike out against the Biden administration.
Supporting a meaningful national dialogue in Eswatini29/03/2022 13:38:00
With concerns growing over the proposed national dialogue in Eswatini as a response to ongoing violent protests, the international community must engage.
Ukraine war: Why India abstained on UN vote against Russia28/03/2022 14:08:00
Behind India’s UN vote lies a combination of immediate economic and security concerns, and long-held assumptions about its geopolitical role and importance.
Impact of Russia’s invasion on UK Integrated Review25/03/2022 13:38:00
The Ukraine invasion has exposed UK government divisions over defence needs, but any increase in capability comes with significant impact on other priorities.
Economic security: A need for a renewed global effort22/03/2022 13:38:00
Among the tough lessons learnt by companies, nations and alliances from the pandemic has been the fragility of economies and supply chains in absorbing shocks.