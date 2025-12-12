Ensuring water company support flows to where it is needed most

Access to essentials like water and sewerage services should never be a struggle, especially for those who need extra support. That’s why, in June this year, water companies published their final vulnerability strategies, setting out how they plan to help customers who need additional assistance. But how well are these strategies working in practice?

At CCW, we’re committed to making sure water companies provide meaningful support to customers who need it most. To assess progress, we commissioned new research into the Priority Services Register (PSR). This is the record water companies keep of customers who may need extra support due to their circumstances. We spoke to 1000 people on the PSR from across England and Wales. We wanted to understand not just how aware people are of the scheme, but also their experiences and ideas for making it better.

What we set out to learn

How aware are customers of the support available through the PSR?

Do they receive help when they need it?

How satisfied are they with the support provided?

What feedback do they have for improvement?

What we found

The results are encouraging:

Two-thirds of customers are very or fairly satisfied with the support they receive

Most people on the PSR would recommend it to others

Almost half first heard about the PSR from their water supplier – a positive sign that companies are raising awareness

There’s evidence of cross-sector collaboration, with some customers learning about the PSR through their energy supplier

Many of those on the register value the support they receive, especially advance notice of supply interruptions and access to bottled water

See our Priority Services Register research for more(opens in new window)

Where improvements are needed

Despite the positives, there are clear areas for improvement:

Just over 50% of customers are certain they are on the PSR with the remaining customers saying they “think they are”, suggesting a need for clearer confirmation

Some customers reported dissatisfaction, often because expectations weren’t met

Misconceptions remain about what support the PSR provides – some believe it offers financial help with bills, highlighting the need for clearer information about what support they can expect

Only 28% of customers said their water company contacted them after joining the PSR to explain available services

Customers also told us they want:

More frequent updates and progress reports and stronger links to community support during supply disruptions – suggesting friendly check ins would cut anxiety and ensure no one is left struggling

Clear signposting to financial support – while this isn’t a PSR service, many companies offer help and should make this visible

Why this matters

The PSR is designed to make life easier for those who need extra help. When communication falls short or expectations aren’t clear, customers can feel let down. Continued engagement, transparency and stronger community links will be key to improving trust and satisfaction.

Looking ahead

Despite some challenges, the majority of customers on the PSR would recommend it to other people who may benefit from it, showing that the overall experience is positive. We’ll be sharing these findings with water companies and regulators, encouraging them to address the areas for improvement. CCW will continue to monitor progress, using this research as a baseline for future evaluations.

Our goal is simple: to ensure that every customer who needs extra help gets the support they deserve – reliably and confidently. By listening to customers and acting on their experiences, we can help shape a PSR that truly meets the needs of vulnerable households, now and in the future.