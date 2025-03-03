Ensuring youth voice is at the heart of reforms to the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities system

One of the biggest concerns that young people and their parents raise with me is about a lack of support for those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) across England.

Ever since I took up my role four years ago, I have been calling for radical reform of the SEND system, so it is as ambitious for children as they are for themselves.

I was delighted to see the government create a panel at the end of last year to review the system which is being led by Tom Rees (Chair of the Inclusion Expert Advisory Group and CEO at Ormiston Academies Trust).

As Children’s Commissioner, I want every child in England to receive the support they need to thrive and wanted to ensure that youth voice was at the heart of the review which is why I created a Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Panel of young people in January.

This group, which meets monthly, is made up of 11 young people who have lived experience of the SEND system.

Last week on February 20th, 2025, my Office chaired a meeting between my panel of young people, Tom Rees (Chair of the Inclusion Expert Advisory Group and CEO at Ormiston Academies Trust), and representatives from the Department for Education. Together, we explored how to build a more inclusive education system that works for all children.

I am incredibly grateful to Tom for chairing this important discussion and to our panel members for sharing their lived experiences and expertise. Some of the issues discussed are described below, with quotes from young people on my new SEND Panel.

The importance of working with families

A key theme of our discussion was how schools can work more effectively with families to support children with additional needs. Our panel highlighted the importance of genuine collaboration between schools and parents to achieve this, ensuring that families feel heard and supported rather than facing barriers when seeking help.

One young person spoke about the value of face-to-face engagement between schools and parents, while another reflected on the impact of school biases when responding to concerns raised at home. Young people on the panel agreed that sometimes schools were less supportive if staff had preconceived ideas of how a child with SEND should typically behave.

“In schools you get things like masking. So, when a child is not comfortable in school, they’re going to hide things […] Rather than be who they are themselves, and be happy themselves when the mask comes down, they’re going to be struggling more to with how and to express themselves. But if the school could listen [to young people and their families] that mask in school might not have to be there.” – Young person (member of the Children’s Commissioner’s SEND Panel)

We also discussed the role schools play in challenging stigma around SEND, particularly in communities where additional needs are not well understood. Schools can act as bridges, helping parents to access the right information and support for their children.

“I think schools could work with families by helping families realise that having a child with special educational needs is not a bad thing. I think that this may be this issue may be more prevalent in like immigrant families like for example myself as immigrant parents where they sort of have a bit of more like stigmatised views and think that like having a child who is autistic or dyslexic is a bad thing and that this child will not be able to do as well in life.” – Young person (member of the Children’s Commissioner’s SEND Panel)

Identifying and supporting needs earlier

Our panel was clear that early intervention makes a significant difference to children’s lives. Schools must take a proactive approach to identifying and supporting additional needs, rather than waiting until challenges escalate. The panel discussed the value of every single child having their own plan and in improving teacher training so children with SEND receive a better quality education.

One panel member shared an example of how their school ensures every child has a personalised learning profile, giving teachers the tools to make small but meaningful adjustments in the classroom.

“In my school when a child joins the school, our Head of Learning Support sits down with each individual child and goes: Do you have any barriers to learning? How can we remove these? Is there anything we can do to support you? Every child, regardless of whether they have SEND or not. It’s just a 10 minute sit down and they ask: “Is there anything that we can do to help you?” And, if there is, they will do it. Every pupil has a profile.” – Young person (member of the Children’s Commissioner’s SEND Panel)

The panel agreed that classroom teachers needed to better understand how children with SEND may act in the classroom and the role they play not just preparing them for their studies but also in shaping their future life chances.

“I think teachers, when they’re doing their training, they really need to be taught to understand that you are setting up a person for life. It’s not just about while they’re in school and what exam results they get like, this is a person who is going out into the world and your job is to make sure that they get the best chance at that, that they can.” – Young person (member of the Children’s Commissioner’s SEND Panel)

We also discussed the importance of transition points, such as moving from early years to primary school. The panel reflected on how information about a child’s needs can sometimes be lost during these transitions, leading to delays in support. Several young people called for greater continuity, with stronger links between early years settings, primary schools, and secondary schools.

Reforming Ofsted

At the heart of our discussions, the panel agreed that all professionals needed to prioritise listening to the child and understanding their experience of living with SEND, as no two children with SEND are the same. This was seen to be especially important in light of the reforms to Ofsted.

One panel member remarked that the one-word judgement model of inspection was not helpful. Schools could be failing on some respects but still get a good grade as the one word was an average of their overall performance. They stated that Ofsted should identify schools where there are high levels of pupil moves or significant complaints about SEND and prioritise them for reinspection.

The conversation also touched on the importance of Local Area SEND inspections leading to a change in practice for children with SEND. Panel members reflected that local areas must reform their offer if Ofsted finds faults with the support they provide to children with SEND.

“There’s no consequences to the council for failing because mine have been failing for a year and a half and they’re continuing to fail and nothing’s happened and there’s just nothing going on.” – Young person (member of the Children’s Commissioner’s SEND Panel)

Next steps

This discussion reinforced the need for ongoing collaboration between policymakers, schools, and young people with lived experience of SEND. Our panel’s insights highlight the real challenges many children face in education, but also the practical solutions that can help ensure every child gets the support they need. I am grateful to all those who took part in this conversation, and I look forward to continuing this work to drive meaningful change.

In response, Tom Rees, Chair of the Inclusion Expert Advisory Group, said: