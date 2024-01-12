Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Enter our competition to be an Diplomat For A Day
In celebration of International Women's Day, the British, Canadian, and U.S. embassies to Luxembourg have launched the "Diplomat for a Day" competition.
Diplomat for a Day
The ‘Diplomat for a Day’ competition is a joint initiative by the British, Canadian and US embassies to Luxembourg that aims to encourage young women and girls to become leaders and advocates for change.
If you win the competition you will be invited to spend a day at the British and US embassies in Luxembourg on 11 March. You will have a rare opportunity to interact directly with Ambassadors, seasoned diplomats, and influential local leaders.
Why you should enter this competition
Women and girls represent half of the world’s population and therefore also half of its potential. Today there are too few women in international diplomacy, including women from under-represented backgrounds, whether ethnic, religious, economic, cultural, or personal identity, among others. Women are not represented at parity in political and business sectors.
To end this underrepresentation, we must ensure equality of opportunity and equitable outcomes for everyone. This is why we, Canada, the UK and the US, are working towards gender equality around the world.
Who can enter
You can enter this competition if you:
- are enrolled in a Luxembourg high school
- identify as a girl or woman
- are between 16 and 19 years old, or turn 16 in 2024
How to enter
To enter, you must answer one of the following question:
- What positive change would you like to see in your community and in the world regarding women’s rights and equality, and how can you contribute to making that change happen?
- In recent times, world peace has been increasingly threatened by armed conflicts. Please discuss how women are essential in establishing and maintaining lasting peace in our world today. Share your ideas on how you, as a young woman, can contribute to fostering peace within your own community.
The entries can be submitted in either a video format or in a written format. The video should not be longer than two minutes, and the word limit for written entries is 500 words. If you choose to submit a video, please send it as a WeTransfer link.
Diplomat For A Day Application Form
Please send your work and the completed application form to DiplomatForADayLuxembourg@gmail.com.
The closing date for entry will be 23:59 hrs, 11 February 2024. After this date, no further entries to the competition will be permitted.
Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.
No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.
Terms and conditions
- The competition is open to female applicants (i.e. identifying as female, inclusive of diverse gender identities) who are Luxembourg residents, enrolled in a Luxembourg high school, aged 16 to 19, except the relatives of employees of the British, Canadian, and U.S. Embassies to Luxembourg, and anyone otherwise connected with the judging of the competition.
- The application is free of charge
- Minors must have a written parental consent as prescribed by the law in order to participate.
- The winners must be available to travel to Luxembourg on 11 March 2024 and must obtain written permission from their school to be excused on the day.
- The nominees will be selected based on their essay or video by a judging panel, which includes British, Canadian and US Embassy employees. The number of nominees shall be no more than 10.
- The nominees will be notified by 23 February 2024. If a nominee cannot be contacted within four working days of notification, the three Embassies hold the right to withdraw the nomination and pick a replacement among the other competitors.
- Any winner aged under 18 must have a written consent from their parent or guardian who is over 21 years old in order to participate on 11 March 2024.
- The winners must have valid ID and/or passport.
- The winners agree to be photographed and/or filmed as part of the Diplomat for a Day campaign in order to promote the initiative, provided that the photos/videos do not prejudice their dignity and reputation.
- By applying to the competition, participants transfer the copyright ownership of their videos and essays to the British, U.S. and Canadian Embassies. The Embassies may use these to produce content for future communication on its social media channels.
- The Judging panel’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition, including but not limited to the appraisal of the participants, the organization of carrying out the competition and the awarding of the winners’ prizes will be final.
- If there are any restrictions on in person contact due to the Covid-19 pandemic or any other unforeseen events, some or all activities may need to occur in a virtual format. We will inform the winners in advance should this be the case.
- By entering this competition, the entrant and her lawful representative is indicating her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/enter-our-competition-to-be-an-diplomat-for-a-day
