Enter our competition to be an Diplomat For A Day

In celebration of International Women's Day, the British, Canadian, and U.S. embassies to Luxembourg have launched the "Diplomat for a Day" competition.

Diplomat for a Day

The ‘Diplomat for a Day’ competition is a joint initiative by the British, Canadian and US embassies to Luxembourg that aims to encourage young women and girls to become leaders and advocates for change.

If you win the competition you will be invited to spend a day at the British and US embassies in Luxembourg on 11 March. You will have a rare opportunity to interact directly with Ambassadors, seasoned diplomats, and influential local leaders.

Why you should enter this competition

Women and girls represent half of the world’s population and therefore also half of its potential. Today there are too few women in international diplomacy, including women from under-represented backgrounds, whether ethnic, religious, economic, cultural, or personal identity, among others. Women are not represented at parity in political and business sectors.

To end this underrepresentation, we must ensure equality of opportunity and equitable outcomes for everyone. This is why we, Canada, the UK and the US, are working towards gender equality around the world.

Who can enter

You can enter this competition if you:

are enrolled in a Luxembourg high school

identify as a girl or woman

are between 16 and 19 years old, or turn 16 in 2024

How to enter

To enter, you must answer one of the following question:

What positive change would you like to see in your community and in the world regarding women’s rights and equality, and how can you contribute to making that change happen?

In recent times, world peace has been increasingly threatened by armed conflicts. Please discuss how women are essential in establishing and maintaining lasting peace in our world today. Share your ideas on how you, as a young woman, can contribute to fostering peace within your own community.

The entries can be submitted in either a video format or in a written format. The video should not be longer than two minutes, and the word limit for written entries is 500 words. If you choose to submit a video, please send it as a WeTransfer link.

Diplomat For A Day Application Form

Please send your work and the completed application form to DiplomatForADayLuxembourg@gmail.com.

The closing date for entry will be 23:59 hrs, 11 February 2024. After this date, no further entries to the competition will be permitted.

Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.

No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

Terms and conditions