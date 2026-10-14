Environment Agency action following complaints of foul smells

The Environment Agency has taken action following an investigation into reports of foul smells in Little Hulton in Salford, Greater Manchester.

The Environment Agency investigated after receiving more than 50 complaints about offensive odours in 10 days.

It has ordered the removal of some waste from a site at Little Hulton, Salford, Greater Manchester.

The partial permit suspension notice issued to Kenny Waste Management Limited also restricts waste handling and treatment activities on a specific area of the site.

The investigation followed an increase in odour complaints over a period of 10 days.

As a result, it has partially suspended one site’s environmental permit. Kenny Waste Management Limited is restricted from carrying out certain waste handling and treatment activities on a specific area of the site identified as causing the smell.

The operator must also remove waste from this area of the site by 13 November.

The suspension notice was issued on 8 October and took effect immediately.

The notice also requires the operator to carry out odour monitoring and put odour control measures in place.

It is an offence to fail to comply with the requirements of the notice.

Jeni Brittlebank, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

Communities should not have to tolerate offensive odours and we know that it’s having a significant impact on those living, working and going to school in the area of Little Hulton.

Ensuring waste is managed in a way that protects people and the environment is our priority.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation in the area closely and we won’t hesitate to consider further action against those believed to be responsible if the situation does not improve.

Between 25 September and 5 October 2026, the Environment Agency received 52 complaints from members of the public about offensive odour in the Little Hulton area.