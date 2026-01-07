Wednesday 07 Jan 2026 @ 10:20
Environment Agency
Printable version

Environment Agency adds fresh fish to West Country waters

Thousands of fresh fish have been introduced to rivers, lakes and ponds in Somerset, Dorset and Wiltshire by the Environment Agency.

The seasonal restocking of lakes and fisheries in need of a piscine boost is nearly complete, with a total of 6,750 of coarse fish reared by the agency’s Calverton Fish Farm near Nottingham.

Money from rod licences have been used to produce barbel, dace, rudd, roach, bream, tench and crucians which have been divided among rivers, lakes and ponds in Somerset, Dorset and Wiltshire.

A member of the Wimborne and District Angling Club releasing fish into the lake

Jim Flory of the Environment Agency yesterday said: 

Anglers are better known for catching fish but it wouldn’t be possible to put fresh fish back into the places they are needed without the income from their rod licences. 

Giving back fish is good for the environment and everyone and everything reliant on it.

Fish reared at the Environment Agency's Calverton Fish Farm being delivered

The reasons why fresh fish need to be put into waters are many and varied: disease, pollution, high temperatures and low flows like this experienced this summer in many places. December and January are the best time to introduce fish to new waters due to the cool temperature. It is also excellent timing ahead of spring spawning. 

Buy your fishing licence online.

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/environment-agency

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/environment-agency-adds-fresh-fish-to-west-country-waters

