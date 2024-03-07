Environment Agency
|Printable version
Environment Agency and Angling Trust extend partnership to improve fisheries
Following a competitive procurement process, the Environment Agency has awarded the new National Angling Strategic Services (NASS3) contract to the Angling Trust.
Today (7th March) the Environment Agency has announced the award of a new four-year contract to improve England’s freshwater fisheries to the Angling Trust.
Building on nine years of partnership work, and following a competitive procurement process, the National Angling Strategic Services contract (NASS3) will see the Angling Trust deliver services to:
- Introduce more people to fishing to ensure the sport grows and flourishes and more people enjoy the health and well-being benefits that angling brings.
- Provide expert advice to grassroots clubs and fisheries on issues around predation, biosecurity and invasive species and administer a project fund to support the development of clubs right around the country.
- Build effective enforcement partnerships with the police, angling clubs and fishery owners through the Voluntary Bailiff Service and Building Bridges project.
The new contract will commence on 1 April 2024 and will run for four years, with £1.77 million of rod licence income being invested in the first year.
The EA’s partnership with the Angling Trust has helped to introduce a wide range of initiatives such as the nationally recognised Get Fishing awards, the Voluntary Bailiff Service and the Angling Improvement Fund (AIF) which have helped to protect fisheries and promote the sport of angling throughout England.
The NASS3 contract has a participation target of engaging with 37,000 people in its first year and aims to increase the number of volunteer bailiffs to 1,400 after four years.
Heidi Stone, Fisheries Manager at the Environment Agency, said:
Our partnership with the Angling Trust is key to improving and supporting fisheries across England for the benefit of our existing customers and new anglers.
We are delighted to award this contract to the Trust so we can build on our previous successes, protect our fisheries and grow the sport of angling across the length and breadth of the country.
Jamie Cook, Chief Executive of the Angling Trust, said:
All anglers who buy a fishing rod licence deserve clarity on where that money is being spent, and the Angling Trust is focused upon re-investing licence money we receive through the NASS3 contract back into grassroots angling.
This contract will allow us to extend our partnership with hundreds of community clubs, coaches and fisheries, channelling resources to where they can have the greatest impact to get more people fishing more often and provide new resource for the incredible Reel Education programme which is taking angling into schools. It will also allow for the doubling of the national voluntary bailiff network to help clubs and fisheries protect their waters and provide more professional support and funding opportunities to help clubs and fisheries operate more effectively, deliver better fisheries management, and create real and lasting pathways into angling.
Further information:
- The current National Angling Strategic Services contractual arrangements are due to end on 31 March 2024 and the new contract will commence on 1 April. It is a rolling 12-month contract for a maximum of four years.
- The tender evaluation (assessing cost, sustainability, and technical quality) ensured we got the services required and at an attractive cost. By delivering the contract in three services, the Angling Trust was able to provide further efficiencies.
- The Angling Improvement Fund will reopen later this year. It reinvests rod licence income to support clubs and fisheries impacted by predation, non-native species and improve facilities for anglers
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/environment-agency-and-angling-trust-extend-partnership-to-improve-fisheries
Latest News from
Environment Agency
£1m project to bring boost for wildlife and water quality starts06/03/2024 09:10:00
Work on a project to restore wetland habitat opens up 55km of river for fish and improve community access at a Tees Valley country park will start this week.
Yorkshire tops £1.7m Enforcement Undertakings for 202304/03/2024 13:25:00
Penalties topping £1.7m were issued to companies across Yorkshire in 2023 for environmental offences.
Hazards of growing high-risk crops in south-west England29/02/2024 09:15:00
Environment Agency warns poor crop-management could increase region's flooding and pollution
Environment Agency exploring options to reduce Birmingham floods28/02/2024 12:20:00
The Bourn Flood Risk Management Scheme aims to minimise flooding from the River Bourn by creating flood storage areas to hold excess water during high rainfall.
Stream polluted by “negligent” Southern Water28/02/2024 09:25:00
2,000 fish die as double pump failure diverts sewage across fields into watercourse.
Helen Wakeham speech at World Water Tech Innovation Summit23/02/2024 13:25:00
Helen Wakeham, the Environment Agency's Director of Water, recently (21 february 2024) delivered a speech at the Summit on learning from the past to deliver for the future.
Waste firm to pay £68,500 for liquid cyanide leak in Derbyshire23/02/2024 09:05:00
Nottingham Crown Court told how liquid escaped from ruptured tank on lorry into nearby ponds killing fish.
Nottingham anglers plead guilty to fishing without a licence22/02/2024 10:05:00
Two men from Nottingham have pleaded guilty at Wellingborough Magistrates Court to fishing illegally, in cases brought by the Environment Agency.