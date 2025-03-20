Environment Agency and Oxford City Council unlock growth

Partnership unlocks 18,000 new homes whilst ensuring high standards of environmental protection, delivering change in line with Government’s plan for growth.

A partnership between the Environment Agency and Oxford City Council has secured the infrastructure needed to allow the development of around 18,000 new homes in Oxford, delivering change in the area in line with the Government’s ambition to unlock growth.

The move follows Government calls for growth-boosting measures and the delivery of homes and investment for local communities. It could form the blueprint to unlock a number of projects around the country where the right wastewater infrastructure is needed before development can go ahead.

The EA had previously challenged planning applications for new housing over concerns about sewage treatment capacity which posed a risk to water quality if developments had gone ahead as planned.

Following a rigorous process to find a solution to unlock the new homes, the EA, Oxford City Council and Thames Water have now agreed a scheme which can provide the capacity needed at the Sewage Treatment Works to allow for the occupation of development from 2027, in line with local plans.

Technical experts at the EA have ensured that Thames Water has now presented a clear, fully costed and funded programme of work, providing the confidence and certainty that water quality will be protected and communities in the area will have the water services they need, while allowing projected growth to come forward.

The EA will shortly be writing to Oxford City Council and other affected Local Planning Authorities with their revised advice.

Philip Duffy, Chief Executive at the Environment Agency said:

After a rigorous process, we have secured the water services and environmental protections which communities in Oxford need to thrive in their new homes. Oxford City Council now have everything they need to decide if the development goes ahead. The Environment Agency believes that protecting the environment and sustainable development can go hand in hand, now and into the future. This kind of powerful partnership working is exactly what’s needed to unlock homes and jobs whilst protecting nature.

Councillor Susan Brown, Leader Oxford City Council said:

I am delighted that the joint working between Oxford City Council and the EA has got us to this point. This is a great example of collaborative working to help solve a major issue for the city and the surrounding area. We look forward to receiving the EA’s letter, so we can determine our next steps as Local Planning Authority and work at pace to unlock the growth and new homes currently stalled across the city.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves said: