Environment Agency casts its net out for fisheries improvement projects

Up to £820,000 is being made available to help projects protect and enhance their local fisheries.

Angling clubs and fisheries are to benefit from the latest round of funding from the Environment Agency’s Fisheries Improvement Programme (FIP), which opened yesterday (16 December).

Up to £820,000 is being made available to support angling clubs, fisheries and other organisations to protect and enhance fisheries in local communities through the programme. The projects are to be delivered from April 2025.

This is a marked increase from last year’s initial budget of £730,000 thanks in part to savings from phasing out of the licence card pictures, directing rod licencing income back into supporting fisheries.

The programme drives investment in English rivers and stillwaters by funding projects to protect and improve fish stocks and habitats, provide new facilities for anglers, and give more people the opportunity to try fishing. 232 projects completed in 2023/24 improved or enhanced a total of 14.2km of rivers, and 450 hectares of stillwater fisheries.

This marks the eleventh year of the Fisheries Improvement Programme, with highlights of last year’s projects including:

The rehabilitation of trout habitat in the Yorkshire Dales by adding fallen trees into an upland river

The installation of a wheelchair accessible toilet block at a popular stillwater fishery in the South East

A new solar aeration system at a fishery in the Midlands to protect the fish stocks

Any organisation involved in managing fisheries in England can apply, from angling clubs and commercial fisheries to local authorities and charities.

Heidi Stone, Environment Agency, Business Strategy and Fisheries Partnership Manager, yesterday said:

We are once again inviting bids for our successful funding programme for organisations to invest in their facilities, fisheries and local habitats. The work achieved through our programme is making a difference to fisheries and benefitting anglers by creating and protecting habitats, improving angling facilities and protecting fisheries from the effects of climate change. Thanks to the savings we have made by switching to digital licences, the EA will once again continue to make a positive difference in 2025 for fisheries across England.

The EA works closely with a range of partners to deliver works for successful projects, including the Wild Trout Trust, local Rivers Trusts and angling clubs across the length and breadth of the country.

Mark Owen, Angling Trust’s Head of Fisheries, yesterday said: