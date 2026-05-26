Environment Agency changes landfill permit to reduce odour risk

The Environment Agency has made changes to an operator’s environmental permit to reduce odour issues at Jameson Road landfill.

The variation to operator Transwaste’s permit means the company can now only accept waste types that are unlikely to produce smells, such as inert waste like soil, concrete and bricks.

The step has been taken to restrict the amount of household waste on site – waste that is the cause of smells – while work to permanently cover the site is ongoing.

The variation also includes a new requirement for the operator to submit plans for and install continuous hydrogen sulphide monitoring technology.

The air quality monitoring would be installed at four or more monitoring locations around the landfill site’s boundary and would be monitored and maintained by Transwaste.

John Neville, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

The community should not have to tolerate odour pollution and we have made this clear to Transwaste. This permit variation will reduce future odour risk by preventing wastes being landfilled that cause the odour experienced by the community. We continue to press the operator to permanently cap two landfill cells as quickly as possible to control odour. If we do not see improvements, we will not hesitate to take further action.

Officers are on the ground actively monitoring the situation at the landfill.

Transwaste can appeal against the Environment Agency’s permit variation to the Planning Inspectorate. If it does appeal, the variation will remain in place until the Planning Inspector makes a decision.

On 7 May, the Environment Agency also issued a new Regulation 36 enforcement notice to ensure the operator focuses on putting temporary capping on the southern area of Cell 6 to reduce odours.

Further information on the site can be found at the Jameson Road landfill engagement page.