Environment Agency clampdown on illegal use of cast nets

A 42-year-old man was caught red-handed by Environment Agency officers when he attempted to use a cast net without permission on a canal in South Yorkshire.

At Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on 2 April 2025, Jamie Ellis, of South Drive, Middleton-on-the-Wolds, Yorkshire, admitted fishing using an unauthorised means. He was ordered to pay a total of £580 made up of a £200 fine, £300 costs and a victim’s surcharge of £80.

The use of cast nets requires permission from the Environment Agency. This is separate to a rod licence, and the offender did not have permission for a cast net in place.

It is only granted in limited circumstances due to it being an indiscriminate and damaging method which can have huge impacts on fish stocks and wildlife.

The court heard that on 13 January 2024, Environment Agency Fisheries Enforcement officers were patrolling the Staniforth and Keadby Canal in Thorne. They saw the defendant throw a cast net into the water, pull it back out, and then place it on the ground.

The officers spoke to Ellis who admitted the net was his.

When interviewed under caution, the defendant claimed it was the first time he had used such a net and had not caught any fish. He also said he had not been aware that he needed permission to use it. He had a rod licence but this does not include the use of a cast net.

Kye Jerrom, a fisheries enforcement officer for the Environment Agency, said:

“We hope this case serves as a cautionary tale to anyone who is thinking of breaking the rules.

“Cast nets have the potential to cause huge impacts to fish stocks.

“This is due to the damaging nature of how they work and the numbers of fish they can snare.

“Our patrols are essential in preventing this type of fishing offence and to protect fish stocks for angling and nature.

“If people suspect illegal fishing they should call our 24/7 hotline on 0800 807060.”