Environment Agency completes £75m flood scheme in Essex
The Environment Agency has completed a £75 million project to reduce the risk of flooding at Canvey Island in Essex.
Much of Canvey Island lies below the daily high-water level in the Thames Estuary. The tidal defences play an essential role in reducing the risk of flooding to people, property and infrastructure on the island.
Since 2022, a 3 kilometre stretch of the island’s revetment has been renewed on its southern shoreline between Thorney Bay and the Island Yacht Club.
Revetment refers to the man-made material placed on the slope of the embankment. It is needed to break up and absorb the impact of waves hitting the slope and to protect the material making up the core of the embankment.
Sections of the previous revetment had dated back to the 1930s and desperately needed replacing.
With the work now completed, the island’s tidal defences will continue to provide protection for more than 6,000 properties on the island for another 50 years.
Project ‘essential’ for managing flood risk
James Mason, Operations Manager for the Environment Agency, said:
We are delighted to have finished the work on the revetment at Canvey Island.
This project is essential to managing the risk of flooding for thousands of people, homes and businesses.
We are already seeing the effects of climate change in the UK. We’re working to better protect communities from this risk, with climate change projection built into the design of flood defences, such as here in Canvey Island, to ensure they are fit for the future.
As well as refurbishing the existing tidal defences, additional enhancements have been made to the Canvey Island shoreline.
As part of the project, new steps to the beach and project information boards were installed. The surface of the pathway along the landward side of the seawall between Thorney Bay and Chapman Sands was also improved.
Flowering grass seed mixes were planted to improve biodiversity on the defence with rock pools also created to enhance habitats in locations along the foreshore.
Everyone should know their flood risk and sign up for free flood warnings by going to https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk or calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188. You can also follow @EnvAgencyAnglia on Twitter for the latest flood updates.
Background
- To find out more about the Canvey Island southern shoreline revetment project, please visit: Canvey Island southern shoreline revetment project
- For the East and South East press office please contact (24 hours): 0800 917 9250
- All Environment Agency news releases, both area and national, can be found under Announcements. www.gov.uk/government/organisations/environment-agency
- Follow us on Twitter @EnvAgencyAnglia
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/environment-agency-completes-75m-flood-scheme-in-essex
