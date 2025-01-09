Environment Agency continues to urge caution during ongoing flooding

The Environment Agency has urged people to stay vigilant to the risk of flooding and stay away from swollen rivers.

The Environment Agency is continuing to urge people to remain vigilant following the recent flooding, as flood warnings are still in place and a mixture of already saturated catchments and melting snow could risk some further disruption in parts of England on Thursday and Friday.

Ongoing minor river flooding impacts are expected along the River Trent today and tomorrow, with minor impacts possible on the River Severn today. Minor river flooding impacts are possible but not expected along some rivers in the Yorkshire and the Humber region today and tomorrow.

People in affected areas should follow advice from emergency services and take caution, particularly while travelling.

Environment Agency teams remain on the ground supporting the public and are still operating flood defences and basins to manage possible impacts.

As of 12:15 on Thursday 9 January, there are 52 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 92 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, live across the country.

Heavy rainfall over the New Year also saw significant river flooding across Greater Manchester, Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and Yorkshire, with the highest river levels on record being reached on the Mersey in Stockport and South Manchester. In total, over 76,000 properties have been protected from flooding and approximately 1,400 properties have flooded across England since New Year’s Eve.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy has met with Environment Agency Chief Executive Philip Duffy to discuss the nation’s response to the recent flooding events. During the meeting, the Floods Minister was briefed on the current situation on the ground, and the response being led by the Environment Agency and the emergency services. Together, they discussed how to continue to support the collective efforts of the Environment Agency, emergency services, and local authorities in responding to flooding.

The Environment Agency continues to monitor the forecast and impacts on river levels. Its message to the public remains to check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation.

Stefan Laeger, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

The recent heavy rain combined with melting snow means ongoing minor river flooding will continue in parts of the Midlands today and on Friday. Minor river flooding impacts are possible along some rivers in the Yorkshire a nd the Humber region today and tomorrow. Environment Agency teams continue to be out on the ground, operating flood defences, taking action to reduce the impact of flooding, issuing flood warnings and supporting those communities affected. We urge people to remain vigilant over the next few days, advise anyone travelling to be careful and urge people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car. People should search check my flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings, and keep up to date with the latest situation at @EnvAgency on X.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said:

I have met with the Environment Agency about the ongoing flooding incident. My sympathies go out to the people, businesses and communities impacted by the recent flooding across the country. I want to express my heartfelt thanks for the vital work that the Environment Agency and emergency services are doing to keep people safe. People must continue to follow their advice and sign up for flood warnings. This Government is working at pace to accelerate the building of flood defences through our new Floods Resilience Taskforce and investing £2.4 billion, so we can continue to protect people and their homes.

Lessons learned from these floods will be fed directly into the new Floods Resilience Taskforce to speed up the development of flood defences and bolster the nation’s resilience to extreme weather.

The Taskforce brings together the Secretary of State and Minister Hardy with representatives from Defra, MHCLG, Home Office, Cabinet Office, the Environment Agency, the Met Office, Local Resilience Forums, Mayoral Offices, emergency responders and the National Farmers Union, among others.