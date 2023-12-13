Environment Agency getting ready for winter on the River Wey

Environment Agency field teams in the Thames Valley and Surrey have been clearing blockages from watercourses to reduce the risk of winter flooding.

Last week, the field team pulled a fallen tree out of the River Wey at Newark, near Ripley, in Surrey. The tree fell into the river during last month’s storms, and there was a risk of it washing up onto Newark Weir and preventing it from working properly.

The team also cleared a huge raft of floating pennywort that had washed onto Newark Weir during last month’s stormy weather. Weirs are essential for managing water levels in rivers. The weed caused a significant blockage, preventing water from flowing unimpeded. Water levels upstream rose rapidly, and flooded onto adjacent land.

Unable to access the weir itself at the time due to the dangerous conditions, the Wey field team helped one homeowner to move furniture out of harm’s way before the conservatory flooded.

Usually, floating pennywort that poses a flood-risk is removed by boat, but river conditions were far too dangerous for this. Over the course of several days, Environment Agency officers painstakingly removed as much of the weed blocking the weir as they could by hand, once the water pressure had reduced enough to allow them to work safely.

These are just two examples of the winter readiness work the Environment Agency carries out in the Thames Valley and Surrey to protect communities from flooding over the wetter winter months.

We urge everyone to prepare for the winter months. Find out if your home or business is at risk from flooding, sign up to flood warnings, and make a flood plan so you know what you will do if you receive a warning. Call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or visit www.check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk to find out more.

