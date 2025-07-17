Environment Agency
Environment Agency grants incinerator permit
The Environment Agency has granted an environmental permit for Viridor Tees Valley Ltd to operate an energy from waste facility in Teesside.
This follows a public consultation on the Agency’s ‘minded to’ decision, which took place during May.
The decision is based on Viridor demonstrating that it has met and will continue to meet expected mandatory conditions as outlined in the permit.
The operator wants to run the proposed Tees Valley Energy Recovery Facility (TVERF) at Grangetown, Redcar.
The Environment Agency only issues permits if it’s satisfied the operator can comply with the permit conditions and has appropriate systems in place to operate the incinerator without causing harm to the environment, human health or wildlife.
The proposed site also has planning permission.
Permit will ensure ‘environmental protections are met’
Ian Preston, Installations Team Leader at the Environment Agency, said:
I want to reassure people that the permit will ensure that robust levels of environmental protection are met.
Environmental law sets out these conditions, and as a regulator we are obliged to issue the permit if we can find no reason that the operator would not be able to comply.
There is a decision document which explains in more detail how the Environment Agency reached this decision.
It also outlines the concerns raised during the consultation and how the Environment Agency has addressed these.
View the decision document and permit.
For more information on the facility visit Tees Valley Energy Recovery Facility.
Background:
Environmental Permits
- Environmental permits set out strict legal conditions by which an operator must comply in order to protect people and the environment. Should an environmental permit be issued, the Environment Agency has responsibility for enforcing its conditions.
- Our powers include enforcement notices, suspension and revocation of permits, fines and ultimately criminal sanctions, including prosecution.
- We may only refuse a permit if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation, including if it will have a significant impact on the environment or harm human health. If all the requirements are met, we are legally required to issue a permit.
Tees Valley Energy Recovery Facility (TVERF)
- Viridor must comply with the environmental permit if it begins operating and Environment Agency staff will regulate the site to ensure it does.
- The site also has planning permission.
- The project partners for the proposed site have been engaged in a tender process to find an experienced operator to design, build, finance and operate the Tees Valley Energy Recovery Facility (TVERF).
- The outcome of this procurement process is due to conclude this year.
- This will be followed by construction, testing and commissioning, which is anticipated to take approximately four years. The facility is therefore expected to commence commercial operations in late 2029.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/environment-agency-grants-incinerator-permit
