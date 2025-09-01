Environment Agency
Environment Agency highlighting flash flooding in Forest of Dean
Environment Agency is leading efforts to raise awareness of flash flooding in the Forest of Dean area.
- Local councils supporting Environment Agency in visiting communities
- Officers ‘door knocking’ in Lydney area to talk to residents on Tuesday 2 September
- Residents urged to learn how to prepare for flooding issues
Officers from the Environment Agency will be joined by colleagues from Forest of Dean District Council and Lydney Town Council on 2 September 2025 to share information about flood issues with local residents.
Some properties in Lydney are in rapid response catchments which means rivers are very responsive to heavy rainfall and can cause flash flooding even before flood warnings are issued.
Charlie Chandler, area flood risk manager for the environment in the West Midlands, said:
Flash flooding is dangerous and can happen very quickly.
The effects of flooding can be devastating and knowing what to do in a flood can significantly reduce the risk to life, property and possessions.
We are visiting Lydney to speak to residents about how to be prepared and what they can do to stay safe if they are impacted by flooding.
Councillor Adrian Birch, Leader of Forest of Dean District Council, said:
We’re committed to supporting our at-risk communities that could be affected by rapid response catchment flooding in our district.
That’s why we are working with the Environment Agency again this year to ensure that people in these areas know how to prepare for flooding, and if it does occur, what to do and who to contact about different issues.
I would also like to remind our residents that those looking for more information can find it on the Forest of Dean District Council’s dedicated webpage, which outlines the responsibilities of the various agencies and the support for those affected.
Councillor Jackie Fraser, Cabinet Member for Environment at Forest of Dean District Council, said:
The door-knocking events with the Environment Agency will be a great opportunity for affected residents to learn more about the help that is available to them.
I’m so pleased that we are able to work with them once again to provide this service to areas in the Forest of Dean that are most at risk.
Further information
Find out if you’re at risk of flooding by checking your postcode on the government’s website.
You can sign up for flood warnings. These warn of the risk of flooding from rivers, the sea and groundwater. You’ll be alerted by phone, email or text when flooding is expected.
The best way to protect yourself from flooding is to know what to do in advance – download and save a simple Prepare, Act, Survive plan
If you are flooded, call 999 if in immediate danger and follow advice from emergency services.
More information is available here about river maintenance, flooding and coastal erosion.
Please check out the Forest of Dean Council’s updated webpage.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/environment-agency-highlighting-flash-flooding-in-forest-of-dean
