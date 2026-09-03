Environment Agency invites boating community views on waterways

New National Navigation Strategy out for consultation. Developed with staff and representatives from stakeholder groups. Views sought before 21 October.

Waterway users, customers, stakeholders and partners are being invited to help shape the future of navigation on its waterways by providing feedback on its draft National Navigation Strategy 2026-2031.

The draft strategy responds to a clear need for change and sets out a vision for strengthening navigation services over the next 5 years, ensuring waterways continue to deliver benefits for those who use, enjoy, and depend on them.

It is an agile strategy that in the first instance will focus on building strong foundations and delivering its core duties while they continue to gather evidence to make informed decisions about the future.

The strategy has been developed with input from staff and representatives from national stakeholder groups. Now, as they progress towards the final strategy, a wider range of waterway users are being encouraged to share their views.

The consultation provides an opportunity for people to influence the future direction of the navigation service and further improve the strategy and help ensure it reflects the needs and priorities of those who use the waterways.

The Environment Agency wants to understand what matters most to their customers, users, partners and stakeholders, so they can balance their needs with its responsibilities and continue providing the best possible experience on the waterways.

Simon Hawkins, the Environment Agency’s director of navigation, yesterday said:

We’re proud of what we do and committed to getting the future right. The draft National Navigation Strategy 2026-2031 sets out our vision for the years ahead, but we want to make sure it reflects the views of the people who use and value our waterways. After working with our stakeholders to develop the draft strategy, we now want to hear from a wider audience as we progress towards the final strategy. Their voice matters and will help us build on our strengths, focus on what matters most, and create a future where more people can enjoy, benefit from and value our waterways, now and for generations to come.

Members of the public, customers, stakeholders and partners are invited to review the draft strategy and take a few minutes to complete the accompanying survey by 21 October 2026:

https://engageenvironmentagency.uk.engagementhq.com/national-navigation-and-waterways.

By doing this, they will be helping to shape the future of the Environment Agency’s navigable waterways.

The draft National Navigation Strategy 2026-2031 sets out the Environment Agency's vision for the years ahead, but wants it to reflect the views of the people who use and value its waterways.

Background:

As a navigation authority, the Environment Agency is responsible for more than 1,000km of inland waterways in England. This includes Anglian waterways, Medway navigation, the rivers Wye and Lugg, Rye and Lydney Harbours and the non-tidal River Thames.

The draft National Navigation Strategy 2026-2031 sets out the vision and priorities for strengthening navigation services over the next 5 years.

The draft strategy has been developed with input from staff and representatives from national stakeholder groups.

Feedback and suggestions from customers, members of the public, stakeholders and partners will help to further improve the strategy.

The survey opened on 26 August 2026 and runs for 8 weeks. It closes on 21 October 2026.

Further information and the survey can be accessed at: https://engageenvironmentagency.uk.engagementhq.com/national-navigation-and-waterways

Contact us: Journalists only – e0800 141 2743 or communications_se@environment-agency.gov.uk.