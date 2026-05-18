Environment Agency issues Angus Fire permit variation

The Environment Agency has issued an environmental permit variation to Angus Fire Limited in High Bentham, North Yorkshire.

The company applied to vary the permit to introduce an effluent treatment plant to reduce PFAS chemical contamination on its site.

It follows a public consultation on the Agency’s draft decision to approve the variation, which took place earlier this year.

The decision is based on Angus Fire demonstrating that it has met and will continue to meet expected mandatory conditions as outlined in the permit.

The Environment Agency’s decision document can be viewed here: Decision document.

The Agency only issues permits or permit variations if it’s satisfied the operator can comply with permit conditions and has appropriate systems in place to operate without causing harm to the environment, human health or wildlife.

Regulatory controls protect people and the environment

John Neville, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency, recently said:

We have reviewed the comments and evidence from both public consultations into this application and carried out a detailed and robust assessment. Our regulatory controls are in place to protect people and the environment and the permit variation will ensure that robust levels of environmental protection are met.

Previously, Angus Fire manufactured and tested firefighting foam. This foam is known to have contained per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These PFAS chemicals contaminate the rainwater when it falls on to key areas of the permitted parts of the Angus Fire site.

Angus Fire has been collecting this rainwater so it can be treated to reduce the PFAS substances.

The permit variation is for an effluent treatment plant to reduce the PFAS in both the collected rainwater and the future rainwater that falls onto the site, reducing the overall risk from PFAS entering the environment.

Once treated at the effluent plant, the rainwater will be discharged to the River Wenning.

The level of PFAS remaining in the treated rainwater discharged into the river will be in line with levels currently accepted as best practice for PFAS treatment processes.

The operator no longer manufacturers firefighting foam at its High Bentham site. The application is to treat rainwater to reduce PFAS chemicals from the site’s previous manufacturing processes.

The Environment Agency may only refuse a permit application if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation.

The decision document explains in more detail how the Environment Agency reached its decision, and outlines the concerns raised during the consultation and how the Agency addressed these.

Further background