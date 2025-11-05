Environment Agency
|Printable version
Environment Agency issues drought permit to Severn Trent Water
The Environment Agency has approved a drought permit application to help refill Carsington and Ogston reservoirs, Derbyshire.
-
The permit enables Severn Trent Water to secure public water supplies, should below-average rainfall continue
-
Despite recent intermittent wet weather, drought conditions in the Midlands region may continue into next year.
With drought continuing to impact the Midlands, the Environment Agency has approved a drought permit application to help refill Carsington and Ogston reservoirs.
The drought permit changes abstraction licence conditions that stipulate when and how much water can be taken from the River Derwent. The permit enables Severn Trent Water to secure public water supplies, should below-average rainfall continue.
The Environment Agency has approved the permit application after careful consideration, and following the water company’s public consultation.
Bryan Hemmings, East Midlands Drought Manager at the Environment Agency, said:
We only issue a drought permit if there are clear plans in place to mitigate any impact on the environment – along with strong evidence from the water company of their ongoing commitment to reduce leaks, improve water efficiency and conserve water.
We’ll continue to work closely with Severn Trent Water as it develops long-term solutions to protect water resources while drought conditions continue across East Midlands.
While the autumn and winter months are usually wetter, there is no guarantee that there will be enough rain to replenish rivers and reservoirs after months of predominantly dry weather.
If rainfall remains below average, having the drought permit in place will allow Severn Trent to take action to safeguard the public water supply.
Severn Trent Water will have to inform the Environment Agency before using the drought permit.
The water company will also have to carry out monitoring and mitigation to assess and manage potential environmental impacts.
Drought persists in the Midlands
The Environment Agency’s East and West Midlands Areas have been in drought since 15 July 2025. Recent intermittently wet weather has not been enough to break the spell, and drought conditions may well persist into next year.
Reservoirs across East Midlands are below what they normally are at this time of the year. At the end of October, in total they were 48% full, compared with 85% at the same time last year.
Unfortunately, a wet autumn and winter are needed to reverse the impacts of months of below-average rainfall. It can take a long time to fully replenish aquifers, rivers and reservoirs.
Every drop of water we use at home and work comes from our natural environment. There are simple steps people can take to help conserve water, including shorter showers, using water from washing-up to water plants, and fixing leaky taps and toilets. More tips at https://waterwise.org.uk/how-to-save-water/
Background
- Severn Trent Water has an abstraction licence to take water from the River Derwent at Ambergate to fill its Carsington and Ogston reservoirs. The licence stipulates that the water company must reduce abstraction to 15 megalitres of water per day (Ml/d) when the average daily flow in the River Derwent is below 680 Ml/d (measured at the Environment Agency’s Derby gauging station). The drought permit changes this licence condition so that the water company only needs to reduce abstraction when the river is recording a lower average daily flow of 500 Ml/d.
Read more about drought and dry weather:
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/environment-agency-issues-drought-permit-to-severn-trent-water
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Lymington flood defences to be strengthened with repairs04/11/2025 13:25:00
The Environment Agency will carry out essential maintenance on Lymington's Toll Bridge Road floodgate this November.
Treasure Homes pays out over nursing home septic tank spills31/10/2025 15:25:00
The operator of a Bristol nursing home is counting the cost of ignoring repeated warnings about inadequate septic tank discharge for several years.
Drought likely to continue into 2026 due to record dry weather31/10/2025 14:22:00
Despite recent rainfall, a large part of the country remains in drought across England as we enter winter.
Devon farmer jointly prosecuted over 'horror movie' conditions31/10/2025 13:25:00
Environment Agency and Trading Standards take action over allowing appalling animal health and environmental conditions at Honiton farm.
New common-sense approach to environmental regulation to support new homes drive27/10/2025 14:22:00
Builders to save time and money from streamlined and proportionate reforms to environmental permits
New financial penalties for environmental offences24/10/2025 11:22:00
Bolstered powers for Environment Agency to hold water companies to account.
Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire urged to check flood risk24/10/2025 11:15:00
In Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, more than 263,000 properties are at risk of flooding. Communities are warned not to be complacent despite dry weather.
Environment Agency continues to call for urgent action as water company performance declines23/10/2025 12:25:00
Water companies in England achieve only 19 stars out of 36—the lowest since EPA began in 2011