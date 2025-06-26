Environment Agency launches clean-up operation at Hoad’s Wood

Lorries have begun to remove tonnes of harmful waste from Hoad’s Wood in Kent as part of a major operation to aid the recovery of the woodlands, the Environment Agency announced today (26 June 2025).

The huge operation, co-ordinated by the Environment Agency and carried out by approved contractors Acumen Waste Services Ltd, will see more than 30,000 tonnes of household and construction waste removed.

More than 50 specialist workers have been deployed to dig up the harmful waste and carefully transport it for safe disposal at approved facilities. The whole operation is expected to take more than one year to complete.

Organised criminals dumped the lorry loads of waste, piled up to 15 feet high in certain areas, in 2023. Hoad’s Wood is a Site of Special Interest, home to rare plants and wildlife, and a popular beauty spot for nearby communities.

Emma Viner, Enforcement and Investigations Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

The damage caused by these shameless criminals rocked the community of Ashford and robbed residents of an important habitat which holds a special place in their hearts. Today marks an important step in the journey of bringing Hoad’s Wood back as a sanctuary for both wildlife and people. Our efforts are now focused on removing all the waste and bringing those behind this heinous crime to justice. Complex investigations like this take time but we are using our specialist enforcement resources to make sure this type of crime does not pay.

Waste Minister Mary Creagh said:

Illegal dumping is a serious criminal offence which blights communities and damages our natural environment. The community in Ashford shouldn’t have to put up with the disgusting actions of these criminal gangs. I would like to thank the Environment Agency and its partners for their clean-up efforts, which will allow residents to once again enjoy this vital green space. This Government is determined to crack down on waste criminals, which is why we recently announced plans to ensure vehicles involved in waste crime are seized and crushed.

The Environment Agency continues to progress the criminal investigation into the illegal tipping of waste at Hoad’s Wood. In February, three individuals were arrested by the Environment Agency, Kent Police and the Joint Unit for Waste Crime, marking an important moment in securing justice for the local community.

Evidence obtained during these arrests is now being used to support the next stages of the investigation.

Sergeant Darren Walshaw, of Kent Police’s Rural Task Force, said:

We are fully supportive of the Environment Agency’s ongoing efforts to tackle waste crime across Kent, and it is great that work has now begun to restore Hoad’s Wood to its former beauty. The illegal dumping of large volumes of waste is often linked to other forms of criminal activity and we play our part by making arrests, gathering evidence and carrying out preventative activities including spot checks of vehicles seen in areas where such offences are common. We will continue to work closely with the Environment Agency and local authorities to send a clear message to fly-tippers that they are not welcome in Kent and will be dealt with accordingly.

Ian Rickards, Area Manager at Kent Wildlife Trust, said:

We are pleased to see the start of the clean-up process proceeding at Hoad’s Wood. Restoring this ancient woodland to its former state will be a mammoth undertaking, but we are hopeful that today is a step in the right direction.

The Environment Agency will continue to monitor the site for any effect on air or water quality as the harmful waste is safely removed. Work is being carried out with the agreement of Natural England, the Forestry Commission and Ashford Borough Council.

To prevent criminals getting their hands on waste, the public are urged to use only waste carriers listed on the public register to take away their rubbish.

If a member of the public has any information that may assist with the Hoad’s Wood investigation, they should call the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline on 0800 807060. They can also report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or the Crimestoppers website.