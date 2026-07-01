Environment Agency launches new electric workboat on Thames

The Environment Agency has taken a big step forward in reducing the carbon emissions of commercial workboats in the UK with the launch of Blackwater Joule at Henley Royal Regatta.

The new RS Pulse 63 RIB will be used for river enforcement and regular patrols to ensure all boats on the river are fully registered, as well as monitoring and maintenance along the non-tidal Thames. This shift to electric power will make a significant contribution to the organisation’s pledge to reduce its fleet boat emissions by 50%.

The welcome addition is part of the Zero Emission Workboat Network (ZENOW) project that aims to deploy the world’s largest network of zero emission electric workboats.

The ZENOW project helps winning operating partners like the Environment Agency adopt zero emission commercial maritime vessels. It is developing technology and products to help the UK dominate the rapidly growing zero emissions sector worldwide.

Lisa Craddock, a national navigation senior advisor for the Environment Agency, said:

This is a great day for us. The Blackwater Joule will allow us to quickly and cleanly patrol along the entire waterway. Many of our medium sized craft are approaching the end of their lives, so this new addition is well timed in helping us make long term decisions on the technology we should be investing in. Together with the imminent launch of sister ship Electra in East Anglia, this means we can now trial two electric workboats free of charge for the next two years.

Alex Newton-Southon, Managing Director, RS Electric Boats said:

At RS Electric Boats, we are absolutely delighted that the Environment Agency has received the first of their two fully electric RS Pulse 63 RIBs from the ZENOW Project. This marks a significant step forward in embracing zero-emissions technology, aligning well with the Environment Agency’s commitment to cleaner waterways on the Upper Thames. We are proud to be part of their ongoing efforts to protect and preserve our natural environment. This partnership not only contributes to a cleaner future, but it also sets an exciting precedent for the adoption of sustainable solutions in waterway management for generations to come.

The project will monitor and analyse usage data until 2028. The outputs of these projects will help to develop the wider clean maritime sector as well as inform future policy and regulatory decisions.

Owners of powered or non-powered boats (including paddleboards) must register their boats annually with the Environment Agency for use on the non-tidal River Thames. Boats can be registered by calling 03708 506 506 or register a boat online on GOV.UK.

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