Environment Agency launches new Flood Warning Services

More home owners in the East Midlands will receive warnings of the risk of flooding.

The Environment Agency has launched new Flood Warning Services at several locations across the East Midlands to help warn hundreds more home owners of the risk of flooding.

Flood Warnings inform the public about an imminent risk of flooding to their home or business and help people make informed decisions about how to respond.

There are three types of message – Flood Alert, Flood Warning and Severe Flood Warning. Each type can be triggered by particular weather or river conditions which cause flooding.

New flood warnings are being introduced at the following locations:

River Wye in Hogshaw Brook at Buxton covering 316 properties

Baker Lane Brook at Hucknall and Titchfield covering 547 properties

Coppice Brook at Belper covering 96 properties

River Meden at Pleasley covering 96 properties

Upper Day Brook at Sherwood and Woodthorpe covering 253 properties

Residents are encouraged to prepare if they receive a Flood Alert which could mean packing a bag that includes medicines, insurance documents and anything else they would not want to lose if flooding were to take place.

A Flood Warning calls on people to act now which means turning off gas, water and electricity and moving family and pets to safety.

A Severe Flood Warning means you are in immediate danger and to follow advice from emergency services.

Paul Lockhart, Flood and Coastal Risk Manager for the East Midlands said:

“We want to ensure that everyone has as much time as possible to prepare for flooding which is why we’re pleased that there are more communities across the East Midlands which will now be able to receive our free flood warning service.”

Additional funding from the Government has enabled the Environment Agency to invest in the latest technology and infrastructure needed to provide a flood warning service in more than 200 communities across England. In total, an additional 62,000 properties at risk of flooding will receive Flood Warnings between now and the end of 2023.

The Environment Agency will be holding drop-in events, to allow residents to discuss flood risk, sign up for flood warnings and increase their resilience to flooding.

Community drop ins will be taking place at the following locations, dates and times:

Hucknall - John Godber Centre, Ogle Street, Hucknall, NG15 7FQ on 24 March 2023, from 18:00 to 20:00

Pleasley - New Houghton Community Centre, Rotherham Road, New Houghton, NG19 8TE, on 13 March 2023 from 16:00 to 20:00

Belper - Belper Rugby Club, Derby Road, DE56 1UU, on 22 March 2023, from 18:00 to 20:00

Buxton - Octagon Lounge, Pavilion Gardens, St. John’s Road, Buxton, SK17 6BE on 14 March 2023, from 16:00 to 20:00

Sherwood and Woodthorpe - St Paul’s Church, Daybrook, NG5 6BH, on 20 March 2023, from 15:30 to 18:00

Check whether your home is located in this new flood warning area.

If your home lies within the flood warning area it is vital that you sign up to flood warnings to better protect yourselves and loved ones. To sign up to the Flood Warning Service, the Environment Agency is encouraging people to register directly with them by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188, or register yourself or vulnerable family members/friends.

Background

5.2 million properties in England are at risk of flooding

The average cost of flood damage to a home is £30,000

The average cost of flooding to a business is £82,000

If you are flooded, temporary accommodation costs on average £10,000

If you are flooded you are likely to be out of your home for an average of 5 months

Know what to do when you receive a flood warning and download our three point flood plan