Environment Agency minded to grant incinerator permit at Swadlincote

The Environment Agency has launched a consultation into its ‘minded to’ decision to issue a permit for an incinerator at Swadlincote, near Burton-upon-Trent.

Environment Agency launches consultation period on draft decision

R & P Clean Power Limited applying to run energy from waste facility

Consultation to run from 10 September to 8 October 2025

R & P Clean Power Limited applied for an environmental permit to operate an Energy Recovery Facility incinerating non-hazardous waste facility at Swadlincote Energy Recovery Centre, Keith Wilshee Way, Swadlincote, DE11 9EN.

After reviewing comments and evidence from the original consultation the Environment Agency is ‘minded to’ issue the environmental permit.

This means after exploring the issues and concerns that have been raised, the Environment Agency cannot find any reason to refuse the application, but is yet to make a final decision.

The consultation into the ‘minded to’ decision documents will run from 10 September 2025 to the end of 8 October 2025.

The initial online public consultation periods were from 28 June to 2 September 2024 and then from 1 November to 13 December 2024.

The draft decision document explains the Environment Agency’s decision-making and outlines how it has considered the comments from the original consultation. The draft permit outlines the conditions needed to be met if the permit is granted.

The Environment Agency would only issue the permit if it is satisfied the operator could comply with the permit conditions. As well as having appropriate systems in place to operate the incinerator without causing harm to the environment, human health or wildlife.

The documents and comment are available on our online Citizen Space web page at the following link: DE11 9EN, R&P Clean Power Limited, EPR/LP3327SK/A001: environmental permit draft decision advertisement - Environment Agency - Citizen Space

Once people access this page they will be directed to where they can make comments in the Online Consultation.

If they scroll down this page, they will find the list of documents, including the draft permit variation and draft decision document.

People can respond to the consultation directly on the website or alternatively by email to pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk

Those unable to view the documents or make representation via the consultation website or by email should contact the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506.

Background

The facility is designed to process up to 230,000 tonnes per year of non-hazardous waste

The proposed site also has planning permission which was granted on 04/08/2025.

Environmental permits

Environmental permits set out strict legal conditions by which an operator must comply in order to protect people and the environment. Should an environmental permit be issued, the Environment Agency has responsibility for enforcing its conditions.

The Environment Agency’s powers include enforcement notices, suspension and revocation of permits, fines and ultimately criminal sanctions, including prosecution.

The Environment Agency may only refuse a permit if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation, including if it will have a significant impact on the environment or harm human health. If all the requirements are met, we are legally required to issue a permit.

For more general information about our permitting process please see Environmental permits - GOV.UK