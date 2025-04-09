Environment Agency
|Printable version
Environment Agency opens world of construction to young people
Pupils from a local high school joined the Environment Agency and project partners last week on the Bewdley Flood Risk Management Scheme in Worcestershire.
The day was part of a new social initiative Constructing Change which is encouraging young people, especially girls, to consider careers in the construction industry.
Founded last year by Elizabeth Griffin-Bennett and supported by the Environment Agency, Constructing Change is working to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion within the construction industry.
A number of students from Bewdley High School are pictured on site where they received careers advice from Environment Agency officers, project designers ARUP and contractors Jackson Civil Engineering and NuWeld.
As part of the day, the group was safely escorted around the site and also joined in construction activities, such as bricklaying and surveying.
Constructing Change team at work
The first Constructing Change initiative was organised earlier this year by the project team for the Littleborough Flood Risk Management Scheme in Rochdale. Further events are being planned across the country.
David McKnight, Area Flood and Coastal Risk Manager for the Environment Agency, said:
“Constructing Change seeks to improve the diversity of the construction industry by bringing young people safely into construction sites.
“The Environment Agency fully supports this initiative and the opportunity to provide valuable insights into the construction methods we have employed in the Bewdley flood scheme.”
Ravi Darigala, Regional Director for Jackson Civil Engineering, said:
“Jackson are committed to investing in the next generation, challenging stereotypes and promoting an inclusive and diverse culture.
“We are delighted to be among the first to host a Constructing Change event, and welcome the opportunity to showcase the exciting and varied opportunities within the construction industry.
“The Bewdley Flood Risk Management Scheme aims to improve flood protection for the community, and we hope that it can also help to inspire industry professionals of the future.”
More Information on the Bewdley Flood Risk Management Scheme
https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/west-midlands/bealesfrms/
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/environment-agency-opens-world-of-construction-to-young-people
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Rise in unlicensed wells and boreholes on West Country farms09/04/2025 09:25:00
The Environment Agency is warning farmers with private springs, wells and boreholes to check they are taking water legally from the environment.
Environmental permit reforms to empower regulators to slash business red tape08/04/2025 15:27:00
UK and Welsh Governments launch joint consultation to reform environmental permitting regulations, supporting UK Government’s Plan for Change.
Monitoring continues after disease threatens native species07/04/2025 15:25:00
The Environment Agency is continuing to monitor a disease outbreak which is putting the future of the native white clawed crayfish on the River Ure at risk.
Environment Agency secures proceeds of crime award for £313,38207/04/2025 09:25:00
The Environment Agency has secured a proceeds of crime judgment for £313,382.45 against men from Northampton who ran an illegal waste tyre site.
FCERM research outcomes and impact04/04/2025 15:25:00
Research investment is making an impact in managing flooding and coastal change.
Working together to adapt to a changing climate04/04/2025 13:25:00
Research supported authorities to work with communities when planning to reduce flood and coastal erosion risks.
Working with nature to reduce flood and erosion risks04/04/2025 11:20:00
Evidence base on natural flood management is supporting investment decisions and informing which measures to use.
West Country creates sources of water in unlikeliest places03/04/2025 14:20:00
Devon and Cornwall is leading the way in innovative water sources as the West Country’s industrial legacy is turned into gigantic water holes.