Environment Agency opens world of construction to young people

Pupils from a local high school joined the Environment Agency and project partners last week on the Bewdley Flood Risk Management Scheme in Worcestershire.

The day was part of a new social initiative Constructing Change which is encouraging young people, especially girls, to consider careers in the construction industry.

Founded last year by Elizabeth Griffin-Bennett and supported by the Environment Agency, Constructing Change is working to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion within the construction industry.

A number of students from Bewdley High School are pictured on site where they received careers advice from Environment Agency officers, project designers ARUP and contractors Jackson Civil Engineering and NuWeld.

As part of the day, the group was safely escorted around the site and also joined in construction activities, such as bricklaying and surveying.

Constructing Change team at work

The first Constructing Change initiative was organised earlier this year by the project team for the Littleborough Flood Risk Management Scheme in Rochdale. Further events are being planned across the country.

David McKnight, Area Flood and Coastal Risk Manager for the Environment Agency, said:

“Constructing Change seeks to improve the diversity of the construction industry by bringing young people safely into construction sites.

“The Environment Agency fully supports this initiative and the opportunity to provide valuable insights into the construction methods we have employed in the Bewdley flood scheme.”

Ravi Darigala, Regional Director for Jackson Civil Engineering, said:

“Jackson are committed to investing in the next generation, challenging stereotypes and promoting an inclusive and diverse culture.

“We are delighted to be among the first to host a Constructing Change event, and welcome the opportunity to showcase the exciting and varied opportunities within the construction industry.

“The Bewdley Flood Risk Management Scheme aims to improve flood protection for the community, and we hope that it can also help to inspire industry professionals of the future.”

More Information on the Bewdley Flood Risk Management Scheme

https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/west-midlands/bealesfrms/