Environment Agency operation convicts four Devon waste criminals

The landowner and three waste carriers have been convicted for waste dumping, with the latest defendant told to pay over £11,000.

An Environment Agency investigation into a Devon waste dumping site has concluded after four convictions for waste dumping.

Waste carrier Stephen White, 66, of Broadhempston, Totnes is the latest to be fined for his role in depositing waste on land at the site near Kingsteignton.

Between June 2019 and October 2021, White deposited an estimated 450-588 tonnes of wase at the site.

White was charged with depositing waste illegally and was told to pay £11,741, including a fine of £1,292. He was also told to pay £7,650 in financial benefit, the Environment Agency’s costs, and a victim surcharge.

The Environment Agency investigation into the site led to the jailing of the landowner Christopher Garrett in 2024, and the fining of waste carriers DTM Grab Hire and David Gorton earlier this year.

Thousands of tonnes of mixed construction and demolition waste was found at the premises.

It is estimated it would cost at least £2.5 million to remediate the site.

Registered waste carriers have a duty of care to ensure that they know where they are sending their waste and take steps to ensure that their waste is handled by legal sites.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said:

This has been a complex operation with multiple defendants, but we are pleased to have now concluded with four successful prosecutions. This action shows that waste criminals will not get away with dumping, and we will take enforcement action against anyone who transports, disposes or stores waste illegally.

Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity can report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Background

Stephen White was charged with two offences:

Between 21 June 2019 and 5 October 2021, you, Stephen White, on land at Little Lindridge Farm, Kingsteignton, Newton Abbot, Devon, deposited waste not under or to the extent authorised by an environmental permit, contrary to Regulations 12(1)(a) and 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.

Between 21 June 2019 and 5 October 2021, you, Stephen White, failed to comply with the duty of care imposed by section 34(1)(a) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 in that you, being a person that carried controlled waste, namely hardcore, topsoil, sub soil and rubble, did fail to take such measures as were reasonable in the circumstances to prevent any contravention by any other person of section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, contrary to section 34(1) and 34(6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.