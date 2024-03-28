Environment Agency raising flood risk awareness in Forest of Dean

Environment Agency officers are visiting communities in the Forest of Dean to raise awareness of the risk of flash flooding and supporting residents to know what to do in the event of a flash flood.

In partnership with The Forest of Dean District Council, the Environment Agency will be visiting properties in Cinderford on 4 April and Lydney on 9 April to share information with residents about what they can do to prepare for flash flooding.

Some properties in the Lydney and Cinderford Communities are in Rapid Response Catchments which means rivers are very responsive to heavy rainfall and can cause flash flooding even before flood warnings are issued.

Carole Hender, Flood Resilience Engagement Advisor for the Environment Agency in the west Midlands said:

“Flash flooding is dangerous and can happen very quickly. The effects of flooding can be devastating and knowing what to do in a flood can significantly reduce the risk to life, property and possessions.

“We are visiting Lydney and Cinderford to speak to residents about how to be prepared and what they can do to stay safe if they are impacted by flooding.”

A Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson added:

“We’re pleased to be able to help our at-risk communities affected by rapid response catchment flooding in the Forest of Dean. We’ll be working with the Environment Agency to ensure that people in these areas know how to prepare for flooding, and if it does occur, what to do and who to contact about different issues.

“The door-knocking events with the Environment Agency will be a great opportunity for affected residents to learn more about the help available. In the meantime, for those looking for more information, please check out the Council’s newly updated webpage, which outlines the responsibilities of the various agencies and the support for those affected.”

Find out if you’re at risk of flooding by checking your postcode on the government’s website.

You can sign up for flood warnings. These warn of the risk of flooding from rivers, the sea and groundwater. You’ll be alerted by phone, email or text when flooding is expected.

The best way to protect yourself from flooding is to know what to do in advance – download and save a simple Prepare, Act, Survive plan so you’ll know what to do when there’s a flood warning in your area.

If you are flooded, call 999 if in immediate danger and follow advice from emergency services.