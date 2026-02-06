Environment Agency
|Printable version
Environment Agency shuts down illegal waste site in Minster
Environment Agency shuts down illegal waste site at Power Station Road in Minster, Isle of Sheppey. Access blocked to prevent further waste entering the site.
The Environment Agency have issued a Restriction Order on an illegal waste site at Power Station Road on the Isle of Sheppey. This allows the Environment Agency to prevent anyone entering the site without express permission.
The Environment Agency has now locked the site’s access gate, placed concrete blocks to prevent access and a warning notice at the entrance. Anyone entering the land without reasonable excuse or written permission from the Environment Agency will be committing a criminal offence, as will anyone who tampers with the lock or notice.
Leading up to the granting of the Restriction Order, the Environment Agency, Kent Police, Joint Unit for Waste Crime and Swale Borough Council officers visited the site following reports of waste being stored without an environmental permit. The Environment Agency ordered the site to stop taking waste and served an enforcement notice to clear the site
Further inspections showed the site hadn’t been cleared, so the Environment Agency applied for and were granted the restriction order, preventing anyone entering the site without express permission.
Matt Higginson, environment manager at the Environment Agency, said:
We know illegal waste activity harms the environment and has a devastating effect on communities. Our priority is protecting the local community and environment.
The Environment Agency’s powers to stop waste crime include prosecuting those we believe are behind dumping waste illegally, which can lead to prison sentences. Among other measures, we can use court orders, like this one, to close sites.
This order is the same as the successful restriction order currently in place at Eastchurch on the Isle of Sheppey and Hoads Wood near Ashford.
While most waste sites are operated responsibly, we will take action against those who flout the law.
If people see or suspect illegal tipping of waste, they can report it to us on our 24/7 Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers 0800 555111.
Background
- The Restriction Order was obtained at Maidstone Magistrates Court at a hearing on 3 February 2025.
- The Environment Agency’s powers to stop waste crime include prosecuting those we believe are behind dumping waste illegally, which can lead to prison sentences. Among other measures, we can use court orders to close sites.
- The Restriction Order is granted under the Environment Act 1995 and failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence. There are exceptions to entering the land for Environment Agency officers and other officials.
- When using a waste company, businesses and householders have a duty to check that they are registered waste carriers and that their waste is being taken to a permitted facility. You can check if a business is a registered waste carrier on our public register.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/environment-agency-shuts-down-illegal-waste-site-in-minster
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Kidlington: Further arrest made for illegal waste dumping04/02/2026 14:25:00
A further arrest made as part of Environment Agency investigation, supported by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.
Kidlington: Two further arrests for illegal waste dumping30/01/2026 13:25:00
Two men arrested as part of Environment Agency investigation, supported by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.
Environment Agency warns of ongoing flood risk in Somerset and Dorset29/01/2026 13:25:00
The Environment Agency is calling on the public to remain vigilant to the risk of significant flooding in Somerset and Dorset in the wake of Storm Chandra.
£30 million boost for coastal communities adapting to eroding shores28/01/2026 15:20:00
New Coastal Adaptation Pilots to help England's most at-risk coastal areas prepare for climate change.
Farming rules shake-up to cut pollution and support farmers28/01/2026 13:17:00
Streamlined agriculture rules to cut duplication and make it easier for farmers to drive down water pollution
Greater Manchester duo arrested in connection with illegal waste dumping21/01/2026 14:15:00
Two men were arrested on 20 January 2026 as part of an ongoing Environment Agency investigation.
Fish kill incident costs Worcestershire firm over £1 million20/01/2026 13:25:00
A company has made a financial contribution of over £1 million to come into compliance and to deal with the effects of a pollution incident in 2018.
EA launches new permit consultation for Davidstow creamery16/01/2026 15:25:00
The Environment Agency has launched a consultation on a draft permit variation to Saputo Dairy UK for their creamery site near Davidstow, Cornwall.