Environment Agency shuts down illegal waste site in Minster

The Environment Agency have issued a Restriction Order on an illegal waste site at Power Station Road on the Isle of Sheppey. This allows the Environment Agency to prevent anyone entering the site without express permission.

The Environment Agency has now locked the site’s access gate, placed concrete blocks to prevent access and a warning notice at the entrance. Anyone entering the land without reasonable excuse or written permission from the Environment Agency will be committing a criminal offence, as will anyone who tampers with the lock or notice.

Leading up to the granting of the Restriction Order, the Environment Agency, Kent Police, Joint Unit for Waste Crime and Swale Borough Council officers visited the site following reports of waste being stored without an environmental permit. The Environment Agency ordered the site to stop taking waste and served an enforcement notice to clear the site

Further inspections showed the site hadn’t been cleared, so the Environment Agency applied for and were granted the restriction order, preventing anyone entering the site without express permission.

Matt Higginson, environment manager at the Environment Agency, said:

We know illegal waste activity harms the environment and has a devastating effect on communities. Our priority is protecting the local community and environment. The Environment Agency’s powers to stop waste crime include prosecuting those we believe are behind dumping waste illegally, which can lead to prison sentences. Among other measures, we can use court orders, like this one, to close sites. This order is the same as the successful restriction order currently in place at Eastchurch on the Isle of Sheppey and Hoads Wood near Ashford. While most waste sites are operated responsibly, we will take action against those who flout the law. If people see or suspect illegal tipping of waste, they can report it to us on our 24/7 Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers 0800 555111.

