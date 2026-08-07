Environment Agency stops waste operation at Wolverhampton site

The Environment Agency has revoked the environmental permit held by a Wolverhampton waste operator, DS Environmental Services of Crown Street.

The permit allowed the operation of a waste facility for import, transfer and treatment of a range of hazardous waste. It also enabled the storage of asbestos, batteries, cable and waste electrical and electronic equipment.

The Environment Agency issued notice to revoke the licence on 28 May 2026 with the revocation taking effect on 30 June 2026. This means they have not been able to accept waste since then.

There has been a history of non-compliance at the site. This has included failure to operate in accordance with a written management system and accepting waste not authorised by the permit.

The decision also follows sustained regulatory intervention by the Environment Agency and a series of enforcement actions due to poor performance.

The Environment Agency has worked closely with partner organisations throughout its regulatory response to ensure risks to the environment and local communities are appropriately managed.

Tom Mountford, Waste Team Leader for the Environment Agency in the West Midlands, said:

We are committed to protecting communities and the environment by taking robust action against operators who fail to meet their environmental obligations. Revoking permits is one of the enforcement tools available to us where there are serious and persistent concerns about compliance and environmental risk.

The Environment Agency continues to prioritise action against poor-performing waste sites, with a focus on reducing environmental harm, tackling waste crime, and ensuring responsible operators are held to the standards expected by the industry.

The action aligns with the Environment Agency’s 10-Point Plan for Waste Crime, which includes taking faster and more targeted action against operators who consistently fail to meet the standards required by their environmental permits.

Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity is asked to report it to the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline - 0800 80 70 60 - or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.