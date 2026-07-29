Environment Agency suspends waste site over dust pollution

Emmersons Transport LTD has been ordered to stop crushing waste until the risk of pollution has been removed.

The Environment Agency has served a notice to suspend the environmental permit for a waste site in Portsmouth, which took effect on Monday 20 July.

This means that Emmersons Transport LTD, of Ackworth Road, Hilsea, must not carry out any physical treatment including crushing and screening of waste, until it removes the risk of pollution as set out in the suspension order.

The Environment Agency visited the site on 7 July as part of of Operation Unite – an 18-week nationwide enforcement operation targeting permitted waste sites suspected of being involved in criminal activity.

During the inspection, officers identified a number of issues relating to dust emissions.

The micro netting surrounding the perimeter had gaps, allowing dust to leave the site.

Emmersons Transport LTD is a waste recycling facility, which also supplies aggregates such as crushed rock, gravel and sand.

The operator is permitted to undertake the physical treatment of non-hazardous waste for recovery, including crushing and screening.

The site visit identified that the operator was not taking suitable measures to control and prevent dust pollution.

They found that waste was stored in piles up to 5 meters, significantly more than the 3 meters allowed.

Site surfaces were not being kept clean of dust, and pressure washing was not being used to clean vehicles leaving the site.

A crusher had been moved so that the belt no longer discharged into the main building, increasing the risk of spreading dust.

There was a failure to properly dampen materials on site to reduce dust, and the micro netting surrounding the perimeter had gaps, allowing dust to leave the site.

The operation of the site presented a risk of pollution from dust, including inhalable particulates which can be harmful to human health.

During the inspection, officers identified a number of issues relating to dust emissions

The site is situated on a busy industrial estate surrounded by other businesses, who may be affected by dust pollution from the site.

The site is also located next to Hilsea Lines local wildlife site, and near the Solent and Dorset Coast Special Protection Area.

Dust deposits could affect the environment of these protected areas.

Area Environment Manager Michael Turner of the Environment Agency yesterday said:

Emmersons Transport LTD have failed to limit harmful dust emissions, placing neighbouring businesses and important local habitats at risk. We suspended waste processing activities at this site and will not allow them to resume until the necessary improvements have been made.

The site has been told to carry out corrective actions by 31 July 2026.

This includes moving the crusher, reducing the height of waste piles, repairing and replacing the micro netting around the site, and putting in place effective mist sprays to dampen dust.

It is an offence to contravene any requirements of the notice.

Under Regulation 37(1) & (5) of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016, the Environment Agency may suspend an environmental permit if they consider that the manner of operating a regulated facility contravenes an environmental permit condition and that such contravention involves a risk of pollution.

Emmersons Transport LTD has two months to appeal the decision through the Planning Inspectorate, although if there is an appeal, the requirements of the notice still need to be carried out.