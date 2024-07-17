Environment Agency
Environment Agency urges farmers to start preparations for winter slurry storage
The Environment Agency is stepping up to support farmers facing slurry storage issues through another potentially difficult winter season.
The Environment Agency (EA) is urging farmers to start their preparations now for winter slurry storage, and to contact the EA if they have any concerns.
Wet weather throughout the year has already put pressures on farms’ storage and if this continues, it is important to have enough storage and a robust back up plan in place.
The EA’s Winter Ready campaign will support farmers across the country facing slurry storage issues.
The EA is encouraging farmers to start their preparations now, and to contact them for advice if necessary. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak to your local EA Officer or call the EA’s National Customer Contact Centre hotline on 03708 506 506.
Some simple steps and solutions to tackle slurry storage issues include:
- Ensuring you have adequate storage to see you through winter without the need to spread. The EA recommends having six months of storage to help comply with the requirements of the Farming Rules for Water to spread only according to crop and soil need.
- Covering slurry tanks, lagoons and pits and using the summer months to fix draining and clear guttering to ensure separation of clean and dirty water, meaning less rainwater mixes with slurry to increase its volume.
- Refraining from taking sludge, digestate or other materials if you don’t have an immediate need for them. Even if you are contracted to take these materials, all producers have a responsibility to ensure bi-products and waste are properly disposed of.
Environment Agency Deputy Director for Agriculture, Nicola Riley yesterday said:
We know the profound impact that wet weather can have on farmers and their slurry storage. It is important that we help farmers to get ready ahead of time by supplying guidance and practical solutions.
That’s why we’re urging farmers to start their preparations now, with the Environment Agency on hand to help farmers find the right solutions that work for them.
Defra has already offered a Slurry Infrastructure Grant which is designed to help farmers improve or expand slurry storage capacity and improve the use of organic nutrients on their farm.
Other support includes a range of capital items available through Countryside Stewardship Capital Grants that can support farmers to reduce the amount of slurry generated on their farm. This includes slurry store covers, roofing, concrete yards and drainage systems. A Catchment Sensitive Farming advisor can visit farms and provide advice on how these can best be utilised.
A wet winter and spring has put pressure on slurry stores already, with many farmers reporting concerns around managing volumes as the increased rainfall meant that they were both accumulating more slurry and unable to spread it on their fields. Even those who put preparations in place last year still faced storage issues, which is why the EA is stepping up to support farmers through another potentially difficult winter season.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/environment-agency-urges-farmers-to-start-preparations-for-winter-slurry-storage
